Braves-Red Sox spring training game ends in a tie after an automatic strike

The new MLB rules, including the pitch clock, are going to take some getting used to.

Saturday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves is the perfect example.

It was the situation that every child growing up playing baseball dreams of. Game tied at 6, bottom of the ninth inning, bases loaded and a 3-2 count. Atlanta infielder Cal Conley was at the plate, facing Boston relief pitcher Robert Kwiatkowski. Kwiatkowski started in for the sign from his catcher and came set to throw a critical pitch on a full count.

But then, this happened:

Cal Conley does not get set in time and gets called for the strikeout and the game ends pic.twitter.com/rQ8KOv0Sa6 — Gaurav (@gvedak) February 25, 2023

Conley was charged an automatic strike for not being ready in time under the new pitch clock rules, and the strike out was called.

Under spring training rules, there is no extra baseball, so the game ended in a 6-6 tie.

In the new rules introduced for this MLB season, batters are required to be in the batter’s box and “alert” with at least eight seconds remaining on the pitch clock. The pitch clock is not visible on this angle, but under the new rules, the home plate umpire is wearing a belt that buzzes to keep the umpire informed of the timing rules.

That buzzer must have gone off, because home plate umpire John Libka called the automatic strike, and the game ended in a tie.

Not ... exactly how kids dreamed of that situation unfolding when playing in the backyard growing up, but this is the new normal in MLB. Thankfully everyone has spring training to get adjusted before this happens in the regular season.