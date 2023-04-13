 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Of course $1 hot dog night at the Phillies game turned into a giant food fight

Never changy, Philly.

By James Dator
I don’t envy anyone in marketing for a Philadelphia sports team who has to think of a promotional night. The biggest concern for most teams would be “will people like this?” whereas in Philly there has to be very real forethought given to “will people throw these?”

Well, on Tuesday it was the coveted $1 Hot Dog Night for the Phillies, and ... well.

You can very clearly hear someone say “it’s a food fight,” with dozens of hot dogs flying in the stands. With the dogs only being $1 it was easily worth it for some people to stock up on throwable sausages, and this went on for a while.

Another video, closer to the action, gives you a real sense of how it was.

This seems friendly, and to be honest a little benign. This was less of a malicious food fight, and more of a giant stadium-wide pot luck — assuming everyone brought hot dogs. A lot of fans were simply throwing wrapped dogs from one section to each other, feeding their fellow fan for a paltry amount.

The only downside was stocking up on more throwables — which took forever.

Never change, Philadelphia.

