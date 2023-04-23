Adolis García has a historic night for the Texas Rangers

It was a rather magical night for Adolis García and the Texas Rangers against the Oakland A’s on Saturday.

A night that put the Rangers outfielder into rather rarefied air in MLB history.

García went 5-for-5 at the plate, mashing three home runs — all of which came within the first five innings — and a pair of doubles as the Rangers throttled the A’s by a final score of 18 to 3. He finished the game with 16 total bases, 8 RBI, and 5 runs, becoming just the third player in modern MLB history to accomplish such a feat.

García launched his first home run in the bottom of the first, rocketing a blast into the upper deck at Globe Life Field:

Upper deck Bombi BLAST pic.twitter.com/1vbX28zl2S — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 22, 2023

Then in the bottom of the third inning, García sent a 95-mph fastball back where it came from, depositing his second home run of the night over the center-field wall:

García’s third home run came in the bottom of the fifth when he turned on an offspeed pitch and pulled it to left center:

To that point, García had notched six RBI, but he was not done at the plate. The outfielder came through with a pair of doubles in the later innings, knocking in two more runs to finish the night with his 8 RBI. His last two RBI came in the bottom of the seventh when two runs were scored after he launched a line drive to the wall in right-center:

García’s incredible stat line put him into some rather rare company in both league and team, history. His five extra-base hits tied the single-game MLB record, a feat accomplished just 14 times in baseball history. It was the 19th three-HR game in Rangers’ history, and he was the first three-HR game in Globe Life Field history.

García also tied the team record for runs in a game, and his 16 total bases were the second-most in club history, behind Josh Hamilton’s four-HR game back in 2012 against the Baltimore Orioles.

After last night, García now leads baseball with 28 RBI.