The ‘Shohei Ohtani did WHAT?!’ tracker

There is a joke around social media that “Twitter is not real life.”

However, there are moments that cross the bridge from memes, to reality.

One such moment comes to us courtesy of Shohei Ohtani. The incredible two-way player is doing things in major league baseball that we have not seen in years, if not decades. Or even ever.

The fact that he is doing them alongside Mike Trout — one of the best position players in the game — and on a team that is struggling to win games spawned one of the greatest baseball tweets in recent memory:

every time I see an Angels highlight it's like "Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3" — ℳatt (@matttomic) May 18, 2021

So we thought it would be worth it this season to keep a running tally of every incredible night, game, or effort we see from the Angels star this season. And it did not take long for us to have to put this post together, thanks to what he did on Opening Day.

Opening Day, March 30 vs. Oakland A’s

Ohtani was on the bump for the Angels in their season-opener against the Oakland A’s, and hit third in the lineup. He was 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a pair of strikeouts.

On the mound, Ohtani went six full innings, allowing just two hits, three walks, and no earned runs. He also struck out ten batters, and left the game after his six innings of work with the Angels holding a one-run lead.

Oakland scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth en route to a 2-1 win.

Shohei Ohtani’s outing was the 26th since at least 1901 with 10+ strikeouts and no runs allowed on Opening Day



it’s the first time that pitcher’s team lost the game — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 31, 2023

And we’re off!

April 5 vs. Texas Rangers

Ohtani was back on the bump for his second start of the season, on the road against the Texas Rangers. He went six full innings with eight strikeouts, and allowed one earned run. Ohtani was 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a pair of walks.

He left the game with the Angels leading 4-1, and Los Angeles managed to hold on for a 4-3 win, and Ohtani earned his first win of the season.

He also made some history:

Shohei Ohtani: 1st Player ever to have a Pitch Clock Violation as a Pitcher AND Hitter.



pic.twitter.com/dLlkz9Ff9u — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2023

In the bottom of the first with Cal Raleigh at the plate, Ohtani was called for a pitch clock violation at the start of the at-bat. But he managed to battle back for the strikeout.

Then in the sixth inning, Ohtani was at the plate and was hit with a pitch clock violation. He still managed to work a walk in the plate appearance.

It might not be the kind of history we expect to see from Ohtani on a given night, but still history.