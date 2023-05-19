Adam Wainwright was the ultimate dad when his son took over his post-game press conference

Adam Wainwright turned back the clock on Thursday when the 41-year-old made his third appearance of the 2023 season and helped lead the Cardinals to a win over the Dodgers. After the game it wasn’t his pitching that became the focus, but Wainwright’s son Caleb who stole the show.

Adam Wainwright’s son, Caleb, stole the show at last night’s press conference. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pHKPimJeZQ — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2023

Wainwright has done hundreds of post-game interviews like this over his career, and there’s not much more to learn about a guy who has been playing in MLB since 2005. So why not bring you son to work, especially if he needs a little dad time?

Caleb played all the cute child hits: Wanting a kiss, drumming on the mic, picking up a voice recorder not knowing what it was. It garnered plenty of laughs, and Wainwright was all smiles. Not for one second did he act upset or overwhelmed by it all. That’s what being a great dad is all about — patience, kindness, love.

Of course, we’ve known that Wainwright is a great parent for some time now. In 2020 he went on the injury list, not because he was hurt, but because he knew all his kids being at home due to Covid put a tremendous strain on his wife and he wanted to share the load.

What a legend.