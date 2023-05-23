Squirrel’s tightrope walk stuns Yankees fans

ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian loves to say that if you attend a Major League Baseball game, you might see something you have never seen before.

For some New York Yankees fans Tuesday night that quote came true, but perhaps not exactly as Kurkjian envisioned.

Fans sitting in the front row of the bleachers were treated to an up-close-and-personal feat of aerobatic achievement from, of all creatures, a squirrel. The YES Network camera caught the squirrel dart across the top of the outfield wall, before launching itself off the wall, and onto the warning track below.

Of particular note? The reactions from each of the fans, as they seem to get better and better along the squirrel’s journey:

As you might expect, social media went ... nuts over the squirrel.

I’m impressed with the squirrel sticking his landing ️ — Trachiel Tallchief (@Trachiel_24) May 24, 2023

No matter the result- THIS was the best moment of the night.#RepBX https://t.co/wMhl58qFFy — Cait Chale (@CaitlynChale) May 24, 2023

Even better? The number of references to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation that rolled in.

Yankees fans might consider the squirrel a good-luck charm. Aaron Judge homered in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 5-5, and send the contest against the Baltimore Orioles into extra innings. Then, in the bottom of the tenth, Anthony Volpe lifted a fly ball to right center that allowed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to tag up from third and come home with the winning run.

New York improved to 30-20 on the season with the win, going ten games above .500 for the first time this season.

Are some “rally squirrel” towels in the future?