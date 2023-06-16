 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rob Manfred’s clueless, tone-deaf comments keep proving he’s the worst

Rob Manfred gave so many stupid quotes it’s hard to pick the worst one

By Joseph Acosta
San Francisco Giants v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

I’m not sure there’s any other commissioner of the major four American sports who is more universally hated by the fans of their sport more than Major League Baseball’s Rob Manfred. Sure, you can make the argument that he’s just a meat shield for the MLB owners, but he continuously misses the mark when it comes to public statements and just generally being a petty person.

Case in point: Thursday, Manfred was asked about the Oakland A’s imminent move to Las Vegas, and the immediate blowback it received from fans around the nation. Manfred, the wordsmith he is, led off with this:

Yeah man, just not the best thing to say in this situation. Of course, he has to defend the owners because they’re the ones who control his job, but when there’s documentation and evidence of the complete opposite of what Manfred is claiming, he just ends up looking like a dumbass.

Said evidence, via ABC7’s Casey Pratt:

Yeah, caping for the owners and saying the community didn’t provide support is quite frankly hilarious, because support would come ... if the owners cared about putting out a winning product. Winning brings fans, and if the owner cared about winning, this situation wouldn’t be a thing.

Manfred CONTINUED, nevertheless, forging on through the wave of mucky bullshit, to seemingly provide a backhanded compliment towards Oakland fans’ Reverse Boycott:

I’ve never really seen a commissioner that actively hates the fans of the sport he is over. Naturally, this quote came with massive blowback.

Again I say, it’s REALLY hard to be the worst commissioner of the four major American sports, yet Manfred is running away with first place like Usain Bolt. What an incredibly tone deaf and soulless thing to say.

And to put the crap icing on this mountainous cake of bullshittery, Manfred had this to say about the MLB’s various Pride Nights:

Ah, so now you want to protect the players? Protect them from what, exactly? Manfred, once again, drew the ire of multiple people on Twitter.

In a world where commissioners and CEOs of major businesses continue to say the worst things every time they’re in front of a microphone, Rob Manfred might be the best of the worst. Every time he speaks, just the shittiest and vile things come out of his mouth.

The day he finally gets out of baseball will be a good one.

