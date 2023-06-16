Ronald Acuña Jr. makes MLB history

In Friday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies, the bottom of the first inning began innocently enough. Braves leadoff hitter Ronald Acuña Jr. worked the count for a six-pitch walk to start things off for Atlanta.

Before you knew it, however, Acuña was standing on second base, having stolen his 15th base of the season.

And making some MLB history in the process.

With the steal, Acuña became just the first player in MLB history to notch 15 steals and 30 home runs in just the first 70 games of the season:

.@Ronaldacunajr24 is the 1st player in MLB history with 15 HR and 30 SB in the first 70 games of a season.



The previous mark was set by César Cedeño back in 1974, when he accomplished the feat in just 71 games.

Acuña’s new record is just one of his many impressive accomplishments this season. He ranks second in the majors with a batting average of .331, is seventh in on-base percentage with an OBP of .403, his slugging percentage of .576 is sixth in the majors, his OPS of .979 is behind only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, and his 30 steals are second in all of MLB.

From an advanced metrics standpoint, Acuña’s Wins Above Replacement of 3.8 is second in the majors, behind only Ohtani and Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays.

But when you are the only person on a list like the one he created tonight, it certainly stands out.