The Cubs ‘I Think You Should Leave’ promo night is your EXACT STYLE

We can call this one right now: The Cubs absolutely have the best promo night in all of Major League Baseball in 2023.

This Special Ticket Offer is your EXACT STYLE. Limited-edition Cubs x Dan Flashes shirt.



The pattern might be complicated, but getting one isn't. ➡️ https://t.co/xE7zJ8CM28 pic.twitter.com/RCBO3otI3W — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 1, 2023

With season three of I Think You Should Leave hitting Netflix this week, the Cubs are offering special limited-edition Dan Flashes complicated shirt, complete with the Cubs logo woven into a pipe pattern and crescent moons straight out of Windows ‘95.

It’s a spot-on copy of the shirt Tim Robinson wore in season two, outside of having a white collar compared to the black in the sketch. Still, I’m not going to complain or say the pattern isn’t complicated — because it’s definitely complicated.

The special shirts are a giveaway with tickets starting at $65. That’s an absolute steal for a Dan Flashes shirt, which are normally $2,000 OUT THE DOOR — and you often have to fight with so many people to get them, because they’re your EXACT STYLE.

The Cubs win 2023.