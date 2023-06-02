Patrick Mahomes’ perfect behind-the-back softball flip is one of his most ridiculous throws yet

We expect to see amazing things from Patrick Mahomes on the football field.

But seeing amazing things from him on the softball field should not be a surprise either.

The Kansas City Royals held their Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game on Friday ahead of the team’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Mahomes, who has an ownership stake in the Royals, was one of the participants along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But it was Mahomes who put on a show both in the field, and at the plate.

The Chiefs quarterback had just one at-bat Friday but he made the most of it, roping a deep shot that split two outfielders, allowing Mahomes to notch an inside-the-park home run:

But it was his play in the field that truly turned heads. Known for his ability to pull off some no-look passes on the gridiron, watch as Mahomes pulls off the no-look putout from the mound, to throw out actor — and huge Chiefs fan — Eric Stonestreet at first:

Okay, so maybe the defense in the outfield was lacking a bit on the Mahomes home run. And maybe we could see a little more effort from Stonestreet in terms of getting down the line.

But given that Mahomes played baseball until his sophomore year in college, and that his father Pat pitched for 11 years in the big leagues, seeing Mahomes makes plays like this, even in a charity softball game, should not be a surprise.