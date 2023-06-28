 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Shohei Ohtani’s latest hitting/pitching accomplishment will melt your brain

Whenever you feel down, remember you get to watch Ohtani do this stuff in real time

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not even going to waste time here, so let’s go ahead and say it:

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the greatest baseball player we’ve seen in this generation. Yesterday in the Angels’ win over the Chicago White Sox, Ohtani struck out ten batters as a pitcher while only allowing one run as a pitcher. Oh yeah, he also hit two home runs in the same night, one of them after leaving the game as a pitcher due to a fingernail issue.

If you’re feeling down today, or just needed something to boost your morale, let’s look at some Shohei Ohtani stats and smile together, because we are witnessing greatness in real time.

Since 1890.

1890.

In 1890 gas was being sold in Chicago for 4.5 cents per gallon. That was the last time someone did what Shohei did last night.

HE’S A PITCHER! ON PACE FOR 56 HOMERS! That is truly preposterous.

In case you’re wondering, the gas prices were around the same in 1900 as well.

I mean, what more is there to say...OH WAIT THERE’S MORE TWEETS.

Milt Pappas, another legendary name to go into the “wait that was a real person?” baseball lexicon.

Ohtani can also use the Force, it seems. It wouldn’t surprise me if Ohtani was also a Jedi master, we would just add that onto the amazing list of things he can do.

It’s pretty wild that we’re witnessing something unprecedented in real time. It’s not just that Shohei is doing both, it’s the fact that he’s both a top five pitcher and a top five hitter in the league.

He’s 1 of 1, and I’m glad we get to watch him.

