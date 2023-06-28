Shohei Ohtani’s latest hitting/pitching accomplishment will melt your brain

I’m not even going to waste time here, so let’s go ahead and say it:

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the greatest baseball player we’ve seen in this generation. Yesterday in the Angels’ win over the Chicago White Sox, Ohtani struck out ten batters as a pitcher while only allowing one run as a pitcher. Oh yeah, he also hit two home runs in the same night, one of them after leaving the game as a pitcher due to a fingernail issue.

If you’re feeling down today, or just needed something to boost your morale, let’s look at some Shohei Ohtani stats and smile together, because we are witnessing greatness in real time.

Shohei Ohtani of the @Angels is the first MLB player to reach base 4+ times, hit 2+ home runs and strike out 10+ batters all in the same game since Jack Stivetts did so for the St. Louis Browns against the Toledo Maumees on June 10, 1890. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 28, 2023

Since 1890.

1890.

In 1890 gas was being sold in Chicago for 4.5 cents per gallon. That was the last time someone did what Shohei did last night.

Shohei Ohtani has hit 13 home runs in June, tying the Angels franchise record for most in a single month (there are still three more games left in the month).



The pitcher is on pace for 56 homers this season. pic.twitter.com/SIqMQvFxF2 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 28, 2023

HE’S A PITCHER! ON PACE FOR 56 HOMERS! That is truly preposterous.

this is Shohei Ohtani’s 2nd game this season with 10+ strikeouts and 3+ hits at the plate



he’s the only player since 1900 with multiple such games in a single season https://t.co/RNlA4QnBsC — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 28, 2023

In case you’re wondering, the gas prices were around the same in 1900 as well.

Shohei Ohtani is now hitting over .300 on the season with 27 home runs and 63 RBI both leading Major League Baseball.



He has also now lowered his ERA to 2.97 on the season and leads the league in batting average against and is Top 5 in strikeouts for a pitcher.



Let that sink in — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 28, 2023

I mean, what more is there to say...OH WAIT THERE’S MORE TWEETS.

Shohei Ohtani the pitcher is ELITE.



Shohei Ohtani the hitter is also ELITE. pic.twitter.com/fd1Z4XyWwn — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2023

Shohei Ohtani is the 6th pitcher with 10 K & 2 HR in a game since the mound moved to it's current distance in 1893.



2 HR & 10 K in a Game

AL/NL Since 1893

Tue. Shohei Ohtani

2019 Zack Greinke

2017 Madison Bumgarner

1971 Rick Wise

1963 Pedro Ramos

1961 Milt Pappas pic.twitter.com/6TINZtxxXw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2023

Milt Pappas, another legendary name to go into the “wait that was a real person?” baseball lexicon.

Shohei Ohtani today



On the mound: 0.4 fWar

At the plate: 0.4 fWar



HE HAS ACCUMULATED ALMOST A FULL WIN IN 1 DAY. WHAT THE HELL pic.twitter.com/w64bXCUkN4 — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) June 28, 2023

Ohtani can also use the Force, it seems. It wouldn’t surprise me if Ohtani was also a Jedi master, we would just add that onto the amazing list of things he can do.

Shohei avoiding High Fives to preserve his energy for pitching. pic.twitter.com/0DP4fVPBIy — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 28, 2023

It’s pretty wild that we’re witnessing something unprecedented in real time. It’s not just that Shohei is doing both, it’s the fact that he’s both a top five pitcher and a top five hitter in the league.

He’s 1 of 1, and I’m glad we get to watch him.