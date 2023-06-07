Elly De La Cruz just launched a home run to the moon

Excitement built throughout the day Tuesday, and into Tuesday night, when word broke that the Cincinnati Reds were calling up dynamic shortstop Elly De La Cruz for his first taste of big league action.

The hype train will only continue after tonight.

The switch-hitting shortstop recorded his first MLB hit in his debut on Tuesday, driving a liner into the gap in right-center field and, using his incredible speed, legging it out for a double. And while that line drive rocketed off his bat at 112 miles per hour, it was nothing in comparison to what he did early in Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

When he hit his first big league home run.

Or, more accurately, destroyed his first big league home run:

Elly De La Cruz casually goes 458 feet for his first MLB career home run... pic.twitter.com/diImkK58YP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

This is a 92-mph fastball up and in, and he not only pulls it, but he launches it to the absolute back of the bleachers.

According to Baseball Savant, the exit velocity on this home run logged in at 114.8 mph, and. the ball traveled 458 feet.

Remember, this is just his second MLB game.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding De La Cruz, and with good reason. Not only does he hit for power, but he absolutely crushes the baseball, even when it stays in the park. As noted above the exit velocity on his first big league hit was 112, and this year in the minors his average exit velocity was 93 miles per hour:

Elly De La Cruz's first big league hit came off the bat at 112 mph...



Congrats, @ellylacocoa18‼️ pic.twitter.com/tSwaeRQe3V — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

Just listen to the sound on that hit from this angle:

There's not one word to describe him or players to compare him to.



Elly De La Cruz is Elly De La Cruz. pic.twitter.com/6J8XWYSR4o — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

He is also incredibly fast, and before being called up he had 11 stolen bases in 38 Triple-A games. Add in his 12 home runs, and you have quite the dynamic package.

Oh, and he is 6’5, and yes a switch-hitting shortstop.

There are some concerns, such as his long-term position in the Reds’ organization and his strikeout numbers against left-handed pitching. But with moments like these from his first two nights in the majors, it does feel like something special is happening in Cincinnati.