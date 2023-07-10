Adley Rutschman won the hearts of the fans in the Home Run Derby

Adley Rutschman just won the Home Run Derby.

Sure, he has yet to technically “win,” as he is locked in his first-round matchup against Luis Robert Jr., and the Chicago White Sox outfielder has belted 26 home runs this year and entered the Home Run Derby as the top seed.

But what the Baltimore Orioles catcher did on Monday night at T-Mobile Park will go on in Home Run Derby lore.

Rutschman strode to the plate for his first Home Run Derby, and blasted 20 home runs from the left side of the plate as a left-handed hitter:

But he still had some bonus time at his disposal, so what did the switch-hitting catcher do?

Walk into the right-handed batter’s box.

Where he roped seven more home runs:

We're just gonna post the entire extra 30 seconds because pic.twitter.com/us54HphLho — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 11, 2023

Another reason why Rutschman won the night? Throwing to him was none other than his dad, Randy.

“Ever since I have grown up, he has tossed me BP,” Rutschman said ahead of the Derby. “It’s one of those father-son moments that is going to be a memory of a lifetime.”

As you might expect, social media exploded with Rutschman’s effort:

ADLEY RUTSCHMAN SWITCH HITTING IN THE HOME RUN DERBY IS ONE OF THE COOLEST THINGS I'VE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) July 11, 2023

I have goosebumps. Adley just nuked 7/8 from the right side after hitting 20 out from the left side. We just witnessed derby history. Adley Rutschman is the coolest ever. — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) July 11, 2023

Adley Rutschman is a superstar. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 11, 2023

Seeing Adley Rutschman switch hit in a HR Derby was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.



A well deserved standing ovation from the crowd. — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 11, 2023

Of course, it is fair to point out that Robert Jr. did indeed top Rutschman’s 27 home runs, and the top seed will move on in the Derby.

But something tells me we will be talking about Rutschman’s effort for a long time.