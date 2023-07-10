 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Adley Rutschman won the hearts of the fans in the Home Run Derby

He did not advance, but Adley Rutschman might have still won the Home Run Derby

By Mark Schofield
/ new
T-Mobile Home Run Derby Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Adley Rutschman just won the Home Run Derby.

Sure, he has yet to technically “win,” as he is locked in his first-round matchup against Luis Robert Jr., and the Chicago White Sox outfielder has belted 26 home runs this year and entered the Home Run Derby as the top seed.

But what the Baltimore Orioles catcher did on Monday night at T-Mobile Park will go on in Home Run Derby lore.

Rutschman strode to the plate for his first Home Run Derby, and blasted 20 home runs from the left side of the plate as a left-handed hitter:

But he still had some bonus time at his disposal, so what did the switch-hitting catcher do?

Walk into the right-handed batter’s box.

Where he roped seven more home runs:

Another reason why Rutschman won the night? Throwing to him was none other than his dad, Randy.

“Ever since I have grown up, he has tossed me BP,” Rutschman said ahead of the Derby. “It’s one of those father-son moments that is going to be a memory of a lifetime.”

As you might expect, social media exploded with Rutschman’s effort:

Of course, it is fair to point out that Robert Jr. did indeed top Rutschman’s 27 home runs, and the top seed will move on in the Derby.

But something tells me we will be talking about Rutschman’s effort for a long time.

Next Up In MLB

Loading comments...