Mrs. Met’s butt is the real Big Apple in NYC

The biggest All Star in MLB this week is Mrs. Met’s dummy thicc butt.

I don’t know about the internal construction of Mr and Mrs. Met. Is this just a human wearing a baseball head? If so, bravo on that glute workout, Mrs. Met. Was this a conscious decision by the Mets marketing department to make their mascot more appealing with a Brazilian butt lift courtesy of mountains of construction foam?

Do the New York Metropolitans understand the dangers of making a mascot this sexy? I don’t think the world is ready for an internet to descend on Mrs. Met’s juicy rump like this.

Nobody has had a butt this good while wearing a pair of New Balances. That also might be the key to all this. If we look at those shoes they’re clearly padded out for emphasis, which we can then assume translates to the legs and butt. This would allow us to believe that somewhere the Mets made the decision to put a big ol’ dumptruck booty on Mrs. Met.

This might be another sports mystery we just don’t get answers for.