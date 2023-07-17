This cop was really about pull his gun on a home run ball

Anthony Santander hit his 100th career home run on Sunday afternoon, and it was enough to give a police officer working the game the shock of a lifetime. So much he even thought about pulling his gun on the ball.

I absolutely understand why some people are up in arms about this. It seems absolutely ridiculous that any officer would even think of pulling their gun in a situation. Heck, I kinda felt that way too — so I went to an expert: My wife. She was a police officer for seven years before leaving the force, and I needed a cop’s opinion on this.

“It’s funny, but I don’t think he was really about to draw on it. Seems like he just got surprised by being hit and instincts kicked in.”

Personally, I question how he could have been surprised. I mean, he was watching the ball the entire time, he saw it bounce at him, even blocked the thing. It’s definitely weird that he would be so taken aback that he’d still reach for the holster.

I’ve also seen in suggested that his gun was about to fall out of his holster, which caused him to reach down. No, nah, absolutely not. The holsters officers carry don’t hold their pistols loose. They are designed with mechanisms to stop people even wrenching the gun out of them in a ground fight, so there is absolutely no way this was an attempt to just stop the gun falling out.

It’s just one of those weird, funny moments and I don’t think we need to blow it out of proportion too much either way.