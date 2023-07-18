Shohei Ohtani is the modern day Babe Ruth... literally

Just how good is Shohei Ohtani? Well, to start his career he’s already historic.

- Babe Ruth: 159 home runs in his first 674 career games / W-L 35-18 in his first 455.0 career innings pitched.



- Shohei Ohtani: 160 home runs in his first 674 career games / W-L 35-19 in his first 455.0 IP career innings pitched. pic.twitter.com/6L8kkHUvEp — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 17, 2023

These numbers don’t match up perfectly. Ohtani played his 673rd game on Sunday, and the innings don’t match up one-for-one, but the performances between Ohtani and Ruth is still alarmingly close. We also have to factor in that because of the color barrier Ruth didn’t necessarily play against the best baseball players in the world there’s a definite argument that Ohtani is on track to surpass The Great Bambino.

That will naturally make some people recoil, but you’ve got to deal with it. We are seeing an absolute generational talent at the height of their craft, about to hit free agency and secure the biggest contract in MLB history.

The next step for Ohtani is going to be one of the most fascinating in recent memory. Will the Angels trade him before the deadline? Who is willing to mortgage their future for one good run? Which team will step up and give Ohtani the biggest bag ever to lock him up?

It’s going to be fascinating to watch.