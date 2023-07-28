Shohei Ohtani made history Thursday, then made it again

Tim Kurkjian, the noted baseball analyst for ESPN, likes to say that the beauty of baseball is that every time you watch a game, you see something for the first time.

He may need to add a qualifier to the end of that statement:

“ ... especially if Shohei Ohtani is playing.”

The two-way phenom etched his name in the halls of history yet again on Thursday, in what is becoming a career filled with firsts. Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels squared off with the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader Thursday, and Ohtani was on the bump in the first game.

How did he fare? Ohtani went the distance, pitching a complete-game shutout. It was his first complete-game shutout since joining MLB. Along the way Ohtani struckout eight batters, and allowed just a single hit.

While he went 0-for-5 at the plate in the first game hitting in the second spot in the order, he fared a little better in the second game. In the lineup as the DH, and again in the two spot in the lineup, Ohtani came to the plate in the second inning and did this:

Shohei Ohtani out here blasting homers like he didn't just fire a shutout an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/gT4KGTlnz3 — MLB (@MLB) July 27, 2023

It was his 37th home run of the season, and it set a new mark in MLB history. With the blast, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to pitch a complete-game shutout in one end of a doubleheader, and to hit a home run in the other end:

Shohei Ohtani is the first player EVER with a home run in one end of a doubleheader and a shutout in the other



OF COURSE HE IS



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/gMluu9eerT — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 27, 2023

As noted by Sarah Langs, the only other player in MLB history to pitch a complete-game shutout in one end of a doubleheader and even get an at-bat in the second end?

Babe Ruth.

Of course Ohtani was not done, and why would he be? Because later in the game he came to the plate and, well, set a new milestone:

SHOHEI OHTANI.



We are all witnesses. pic.twitter.com/PrRZAztifN — MLB (@MLB) July 27, 2023

We are all witnesses, indeed.

To something we have not seen before, and may not see again for a very long time.