Elly De La Cruz adds an epic celebration to his growing legend

Add another chapter to the growing legend that is Elly De La Cruz.

In just 26 games the young Cincinnati Reds infielder has taken MLB by storm. Over that short period of time De La Cruz has hit for the cycle, posted a batting average of .318, stolen 11 bases, and helped make the Reds — who sit in first place in the NL Central — fun again.

But on Wednesday he added an iconic celebration to his burgeoning legend.

Earlier in the game, controversy brewed as the Washington Nationals asked the umpires to check De La Cruz’s bat before he stepped into the batter’s box in the top of the second inning. In particular, the Nationals were wondering about the knob on the rookie’s bat, which had a housing for a sensor used to track measurements such as bat speed. Manager Dave Martinez inquired with the umpires whether the knob, and the housing, was allowed.

After a lengthy discussion, the knob was removed. De La Cruz went on to strike out.

However, umpires then communicated with MLB officials in New York, and when De La Cruz came to the plate in the third inning, he was permitted to have the knob on his bat. That was communicated to the Nationals as well.

Fast-forward to the fifth inning, when De La Cruz stepped into the box, and then launched a moon shot to right-center for his fourth home run of the year:

111.6 MPH

455 FEET



ELLY DE LA CRUZ IS GOOD AT BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/OV9D3jzccx — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 6, 2023

After launching this ball towards the bleachers, De La Cruz turned towards home plate, pointing at the knob on his bat:

Following the game, which the Reds won the game by a final score of 9-2, Martinez had this to say:

Nationals manager Dave Martinez on Elly De La Cruz:



“I love the way he plays the game, but I didn’t like his antics after he hit the home run. We can do without that. He’s only got two weeks in the big leagues. But he’s gonna be a good player.”



(via @masnNationals) pic.twitter.com/qBwHqyzkLL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2023

he two teams play again Thursday, in case you were wondering.

As for De La Cruz, the rookie finished the day going 3-for-6 with the home run and a pair of doubles.

Along with one pretty epic celebration.