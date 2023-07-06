The St. Louis Cardinals lost in the worst way imaginable

The Miami Marlins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in walk-off fashion Wednesday night, by a final score of 10-9.

For the Cardinals, it might have been the worst way to lose a game imaginable.

A two-run home run from Jordan Walker gave St. Louis a 9-8 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, and St. Louis brought in relief pitcher Jordan Hicks to close out the win.

But it did not go that way.

Leadoff hitter Bryan De La Cruz walked to open the ninth, and was lifted for pinch runner Garrett Hampson. After Hicks got Garrett Cooper to strike out, Yuli Gurriel singled to right, putting runners on first and second for infielder Joey Wendle.

Hicks got Wendle to tap a grounder right back to the mound, and Hicks’ best play was to take the out at first and push the Marlins to their final out.

Easier said than done, apparently:

HOW DO YA LIKE THAT?!?!?!??!?!?!



THE MARLINS WALK IT OFF AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/QPsFitCWmT — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 6, 2023

The pitcher double clutches, and disaster results. The throw from Hicks was well over the head of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and rolled up the right field line. Hampson and then Gurriel both came around to score, giving the Marlins the win.

And dealing the Cardinals a brutal loss in what is shaping up to be a difficult season.

For good measure, here is how the loss sounded on Bally Sports Midwest with Chip Caray, on the call for the Cardinals:

Here's how the Cardinals' meltdown vs the Marlins looked and sounded on the St. Louis broadcast.



Chip Caray on the call for Bally Sports Midwest. ⚾️ ️ https://t.co/3UantJGH1x pic.twitter.com/FWfCjGmikB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2023

“...[T]his might be the biggest dagger, and the worst way possible to lose.”