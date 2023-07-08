The Detroit Tigers make some franchise history of their own

On Friday night the Chicago Cubs won at Yankee Stadium for the first time ever, making some history for the storied franchise.

Saturday it was the Detroit Tigers’ turn.

Pitchers Matt Manning, Jason Foley, and Alex Lange combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays, marking the first time in franchise history Tigers pitchers combined for a no-hitter. The Tigers won the game 2-0, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and never looking back.

Manning got the start and went 6.2 innings, giving way to Foley in the seventh inning. Foley finished out the seventh and pitched a flawless eighth inning, turning things over to Lange for a flawless ninth to close things out.

The final out came on a chopper to third, as a near-capacity crowd at Comerica Park exploded as the final out was recorded:

The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/pmYNvUME5N — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

All three pitchers were interviewed on the field after the game, and Lange might have had the most perfect response of them all:

We hear from the terrific trio of @MattManning19, Jason Foley and @Lange_17, who are now forever in the @tigers history books for throwing the 1st combined no-hitter in franchise history! #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/PKH1EytAI1 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 8, 2023

“Holy sh—!”

That makes two days in a row where a storied franchise accomplished something for the first time in their history.

If the old adage is true, and good things happen in threes, you might want to watch a Yankees game tomorrow. Or maybe a Boston Red Sox game. Maybe a Cincinnati Reds game? We hear they’re pretty fun again.