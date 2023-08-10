A line drive got stuck in the Green Monster and saved the Red Sox a run

Standing just 310 feet away from home plate, and rising more than 37 feet above the field, the Green Monster at Fenway Park is one of baseball’s iconic landmarks. The short left-field fence has played a role in many memorable moments in MLB history, such as Carlton Fisk’s walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series. And just mention the name “Bucky Dent” to a Boston Red Sox fan, and they’ll mutter his unofficial middle name before walking away from you in agony.

The Monster — or the Wall as it is sometimes known — wrote another chapter in its storied history on Wednesday night.

In the top of the second inning of Wednesday night’s game between the Red Sox and the visiting Kansas City Royals, Kyle Isbel of the Royals came to the plate with a runner on first and two outs. Kansas City had taken a 1-0 lead in the inning on a solo home run from MJ Melendez, and the Royals were looking for more.

With the count 1-2, Isbel laced a line drive to left field, trailing away from left fielder Masataka Yoshida. The outfielder tried to make a leaping catch, but the ball carried just over his glove to hit the Wall.

As Yoshida looked around for the baseball Matt Duffy came all the way around from first to score, giving the Royals a 2-0 lead.

However, upon further review, Duffy was sent back to third and Isbel to second on a ground rule double. The reason? Isbel’s line drive broke one of the lights on the scoreboard before getting stuck inside:

The Baseball getting Stuck in the Light at Fenway.



Just when you think you've seen it all... pic.twitter.com/Dxh8imRwpx — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 9, 2023

They say the Green Monster gives, and the Green Monster takes. It did both with this play, because the next batter flied out, ending the inning and saving the Red Sox a run.

Boston would go on to win 4-3.