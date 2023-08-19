How Hurricane Hilary will affect sports weekend

An unprecedented hurricane is reported to touch down in California. Hurricane Hilary is set to make landfall beginning Saturday and lasting into next week, and sites such as CNN say that this is the first time the tropical storm warning has been activated in the region. The National Hurricane Center says that parts of Nevada and Southern California could see up to 10 inches of rain, and strong winds will come in advance of the hurricane making landfall.

This hurricane is going to have an impact on sports throughout the southwestern part of the country, and while the path of the storm can change, people have begun making survival and evacuation plans if Hilary hits their area.

This includes major sports teams, who have already begun delaying and postponing events. Here’s what we know, to date:

MLB

The Tampa Bay Rays were set to face the Los Angeles Angels in a three game series over the weekend, but due to Hurricane Hilary, the final game on Sunday has been moved. Per Bally Sports Rays sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker, the Rays and Angels will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with games at 1:07 and 6:07 Pacific Time.

Because of the incoming hurricane in Cali, Rays and Angels will play a doubleheader tomorrow in Anaheim.



The games will be at 1:07 pm and 6:07 pm tomorrow. — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) August 18, 2023

The Angels have said that fans who have tickets for Sunday’s game will have their tickets honored at the gate for Game One of the doubleheader.

In addition, True Blue LA’s Eric Stephen reports that the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers have also rescheduled their Sunday game, and will be playing a doubleheader on Saturday as well. Their games are rescheduled for a 12:10 and 6:10 pm PT start.

The answer, from MLB, is that the Dodgers and Marlins won't play Sunday after all Split doubleheader at Dodger Stadium on Saturday: 12:10pm Game 1, 6:10 pm Game 2



Tickets for Sunday will be honored for Saturday's early game — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) August 18, 2023

Elsewhere among the California area, the San Diego Padres have rescheduled their Sunday game with the Arizona Diamondbacks to Saturday.

Due to Hurricane Hilary’s expected arrival this weekend, MLB has rescheduled Sunday’s game vs. the Dbacks as part of a split doubleheader tomorrow.



More information: https://t.co/nupwrIjSG8 pic.twitter.com/iGnENBfyt5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 18, 2023

NFL

The only game currently in jeopardy is the Week 2 preseason tilt between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints have already been in California to do joint practices with the Chargers, but as of right now there is no current information about whether the game will be postponed or canceled. The NFL, via NOLA.com, said that they will “continue to monitor” the status of the hurricane, but no decision has been made yet. The teams play on Sunday.

MLS

The LA Galaxy were set to play Real Salt Lake on Sunday, but the MLS has decided to reschedule the game out to Oct. 14 due to the path of the hurricane. The Galaxy say that tickets bought for Sunday’s game will be honored for the 14th of October as well.

Our @MLS regular season match vs. Real Salt Lake has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 14th at 7:30PM due to inclement weather and forecasted storms in the Los Angeles area due to Hurricane Hilary.



Tickets originally purchased for Sunday’s match will be honored for the… pic.twitter.com/XI7LPXJRSk — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 19, 2023

As for LAFC, their match with the Colorado Rapids has been rescheduled to Aug. 23, with the same ticket guidelines being set.

Schedule Update



Due to anticipated weather conditions, our match originally scheduled for Sunday, August 20th at @BMOStadium has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 23rd at 7:30 PM. Tickets purchased for Sunday's match will be honored for the rescheduled match. — LAFC (@LAFC) August 19, 2023

This will be updated as further schedule changes are made.