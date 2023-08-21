Bryson Stott rocked a No. 2 pencil bat for the Phillies

The Phillies caught Little League World Series fever over the weekend and Bryson Stott tipped his hat to the kids playing in Williamsport with the best bat ever.

Bryson Stott's No. 2 pencil bat is pic.twitter.com/mxHakVo8vT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 21, 2023

This is typically against Major League Baseball rules (boo), but Scott was allowed special permission from MLB to use a colored bat on Sunday. It added a little bit of flair, and a nice hat-tip to the Little League players who were in attendance.

It would be one thing if this was just evocative of a pencil, but it really looks like he’s actually batting with a pencil. The eraser collar looks like it’s made of steel, and honestly this whole thing is great. It’s a reminder that MLB should relax its bat rules more, because why not inject some more fun into the game?

Earlier that day the Phillies were at the game to cheer on the kids in a moment they’ll never forget.

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and a lot of the Phillies are there in Williamsport cheering on the Media PA Little League team from Delco in the Little League World Series today

@espn pic.twitter.com/8nVUH0hIpP — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 20, 2023

Unfortunately Pennsylvania’s bid to win the LLWS would end on Sunday with a loss to Rhode Island, but it led to some unforgettable moments over the weekend.