Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes both promoted to Double-A

Less than two months ago, Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes propelled LSU to the top of the college baseball world.

Now the two former Tigers are inching closer to realizing their professional baseball dreams.

Both Skenes and Crews — who were selected 1-2 in the 2023 MLB Draft — have been promoted to their team’s Double-A affiliates. Skenes, who was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates, was promoted to the team’s Double-A affiliate the Altoona Curve. He is expected to get his first start for the Curve on Saturday.

Crews, who was drafted second overall by the Washington Nationals, is on his way to the Harrisburg Senators.

Skenes has made three starts since being drafted by the Pirates at the start of July. His first came for the team’s Florida Complex League (FCL) team, their Rookie League affiliate. Skenes pitched one inning in that outing, facing three batters and striking out one.

The right-handed pitcher then moved to Pittsburgh’s Single-A affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders. Skenes made a pair of starts for Bradenton, going one inning in the first outing and striking out a pair of batters. In his second start for Bradenton, he stretch out to two innings of work, facing eight batters and striking out a pair.

Pittsburgh is reportedly bringing Skenes along slowly, given his heavy workload at LSU.

As for Crews, the outfielder lasted just one game for the FCL Nationals, going 3-for-3 with a double in that game. He then made the move to Fredericksburg, Washington’s Single-A affiliate, playing in 14 games for the Carolina League team. In those 14 outings, Crews has posted a slash line of .355/.423/.645, hitting 5 home runs in just 62 at-bats.

With both the Nationals and the Pirates sliding out of playoff contention, there is a chance one — or both — former Tigers get a chance at the big leagues this September.

However, one player from their draft class has already won the race to the bigs. Nolan Schanuel, drafted 11th overall by the Los Angeles Angels, was called up by the big league club last Friday. Schanuel posted a .370/.510/.493 slash line over just 21 minor league games.

He has gone 3-for-12 over the course of three games for the Angels.