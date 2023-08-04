Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider has a first at-bat to remember

The Toronto Blue Jays called up Davis Schneider on Friday and immediately inserted the rookie into the lineup, batting him seventh against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

It did not take long at all for the move to pay off.

Schneider came to the plate for his first MLB at-bat in the top of the second, and you could not script a better result for his first major league action:

First career game.

First career at-bat.

First career hit.

First career homer.



You could not script a better start to a career @dschneid7 pic.twitter.com/ODVlBBR1L5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 4, 2023

Schneider launched a home run over the Green Monster in his first MLB plate appearance to extend the Blue Jays’ lead over Boston to 3-0. His solo shot sent the Toronto dugout into a frenzy, and you could see the smile on Schneider’s face as he rounds the bases at Fenway Park.

Drafted in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Schneider has slowly worked his way through Toronto’s farm system. He was promoted to the big club on the heels of a tremendous season for Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate Buffalo, as he has posted a slash line of .275/.416/.553 this season, along with an OPS of .969. Schneider also has 21 home runs for Buffalo this season.

And now his first in the majors, in his very first at-bat.