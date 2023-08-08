Aaron Boone got ejected for the most NSFW rant and mockery of an umpire

The New York Yankees entered this season as the second biggest favorite to win the World Series. Instead, the Yankees find themselves in last place in the AL East, having their version of a season from hell despite still being a few games over .500. Just about the only team more disappointing than New York is the Chicago White Sox, and on Monday the teams began a three-game series in what’s quickly become a lost year for both.

The White Sox beat the Yankees, 5-1, in Tim Anderson’s return to the lineup after taking a viral knockout punch from Jose Ramirez over the weekend. Anderson was supposed to be the big story of the night — he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before exiting the game with a forearm injury — but Yankees manager Aaron Boone stole the show with what might be the best ejection of the 2023 MLB season.

Boone was tossed for exploding on home plate umpire Laz Diaz in the eighth inning after Anthony Volpe was struck out on a called third strike. It sure looked like the pitch landed in the strike zone on the replay, but Boone had beef with Diaz all night and decided to air his grievances in the most spectacular fashion possible. Watch video of Boone’s ejection here.

Aaron Boone had enough with Laz Diaz after he rung up Anthony Volpe and goes on a wild rant which included imitating Diaz's strike three call pic.twitter.com/Qdz1rposRg — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 8, 2023

Boone is no stranger to being ejected: this was the sixth time this season he’s been tossed, the most in the AL. There’s some talk that Boone is on the hot seat after this season, so he might as well give one of the game’s shakiest umpires a lesson while he still can.

Boone’s imitation of Diaz’s strikeout call is what really took his performance over the top. This is just beautiful.

Laz Díaz and Aaron Boone imitating Laz Díaz

(Aaron Boone is on the right) pic.twitter.com/czwUhBLieP — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 8, 2023

Hang it in the Louvre.

These kids get it.

Kids heckling Laz Díaz pic.twitter.com/MUBUnkWzQf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 8, 2023

Laz Diaz has been a thorn in the side for managers for long, long time. The guess here is that there are a lot of people around baseball applauding Boone’s message as well as his performance.