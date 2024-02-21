The terrible Fanatics MLB uniforms are going to put the balls in baseball

The new Fanatics MLB uniforms have been one of the biggest talking points in baseball over the past several weeks, and for good reason. The quality of the new-look apparel is so atrociously poor it defies belief, and that’s not just for fan replica’s, but player versions as well.

So, when the Mariners released an innocuous video of Cal Raleigh telling dad jokes nobody could pay attention to the punchline, because there was a far bigger distraction.

WHAT DID FANATICS DO TO THE PANTS https://t.co/srCcamp0aR pic.twitter.com/gxssmszzqy — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) February 21, 2024

Yes, you’re seeing this correctly — and no, it hasn’t been photo edited. The new Fanatics pants are so see through that you can see shirt tails through the fabric. It’s not difficult to see where this is headed, because if we can see white shirt tails through the paper-thin fabric, then we’re also going to have our frontal lobe bombarded with dumpers and thumpers this season.

If something isn’t done to correct these pants before the season we’re going to learn a whole lot more about our favorite players. To make matters worse, these are clean, dry pants that are showing up this transparent. What will happen with a little sweat down there? Every single day will be an MLB wet t-shirt contest, which I say only to avoid using the term “wet pants,” but the fact still remains.

It’s unbelievable that these made it through testing to production without anyone pulling the line and saying “these look horrible.” Now we wait to see how Fanatics and Nike respond, because this is a disaster in the making.