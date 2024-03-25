Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have the most unfortunate jersey mashup

While the Dodgers are in the grips of the bizarre Shohei Ohtani betting scandal their jerseys aren’t doing much to defend their star player.

Here is all the proof you need



‘Ohtani Betts’ pic.twitter.com/BEOddd5zpX — ProphetZero (@ProphetxZero) March 25, 2024

In what might be the most unfortunate mashup of all time, it really doesn’t help the argument that Ohtani isn’t betting when Mookie Betts is standing right next to him. Look, it’s not like this proves anything or a smoking gun — but man, it really reminds people that Ohtani is under investigation for gambling.

There’s only one thing to do now: These two can never stand next to each other ever again. I know that might be difficult, but it’s just for the immediate future. Can’t be too careful when the eyes of the world are on Ohtani.

Alternately, the Dodgers could simply pay to have two other players legall change their names to “DID NOT” and “PLACE.” Then the four of them could stand together and it’ll all look perfect.