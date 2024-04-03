 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Byron Buxton was almost run over by a giant bratwurst

The worst sausage party imaginable.

By James Dator
Forget Godzilla x Kong, because baseball has given us Buxton x Bratwurst. Twins’ DH Byron Buxton thought he was just casually leaving the dugout on Tuesday afternoon when this happened.

The Brewers sausage race has been a staple since the early 1990s, but that doesn’t mean everyone is aware of the risks of being run over by a sausage. Buxton was clearly having a conversation, strolling around the dugout, stretching his legs on the warning track — before disaster almost struck as BRAT (yes, he has a name) came careering towards Buxton and he saw his life slash before his eyes.

Before you think “oh, getting knocked down by a sausage isn’t any real danger,” please know that this sausage has a backstory of Olympic pedigree.

A ruthless sausage who will do anything to win? That sounds like something that could lead to a player getting brutally run over. I’m just glad Buxton is okay.

