Byron Buxton was almost run over by a giant bratwurst

Forget Godzilla x Kong, because baseball has given us Buxton x Bratwurst. Twins’ DH Byron Buxton thought he was just casually leaving the dugout on Tuesday afternoon when this happened.

byron buxton almost got bratwursted pic.twitter.com/bTFWLR6Rmd — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 2, 2024

The Brewers sausage race has been a staple since the early 1990s, but that doesn’t mean everyone is aware of the risks of being run over by a sausage. Buxton was clearly having a conversation, strolling around the dugout, stretching his legs on the warning track — before disaster almost struck as BRAT (yes, he has a name) came careering towards Buxton and he saw his life slash before his eyes.

Before you think “oh, getting knocked down by a sausage isn’t any real danger,” please know that this sausage has a backstory of Olympic pedigree.

A ruthless sausage who will do anything to win? That sounds like something that could lead to a player getting brutally run over. I’m just glad Buxton is okay.