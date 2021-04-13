Austin FC preview: Bigger in Texas

They say things are always bigger in Texas and Austin FC seems set on making sure that goes for MLS expansion teams as well. Bucking a recent trend, Austin FC will start off their MLS existence in a brand-new soccer stadium and seem intent on being competitive out of the gate. They’ve got a nice mix of international and MLS talent, as well as a promising young coach. This could be fun.

2020 record: N/A

Head coach: Josh Wolff

Key additions: Matt Besler, Cecilio Dominguez, Diego Fagundez, Kekutah Manneh, Tomas Pochettino, Rodney Redes, Alex Ring.

Key losses: n/a

Projected Best XI

Best offseason move: Rodney Redes has been dazzling during pre-season, whether or not that translates into the regular season is the question. However, Redes’ effort on both sides of the ball has been lauded by Head Coach Josh Wolff and his intensity will warm him to the Verdes fans.

Reasons to be worried about Austin FC: First time head coach Josh Wolff is just that, a first time head coach. How will he manage his players, their minutes, expectations from a passionate fanbase when things go bad. There’s plenty to be excited about Wolff, but he’s a big unknown at the coaching ranks and it’s just unclear how he’ll do with a brand new team too.

Why Austin FC are worth watching: If preseason is any indicator of how this team will approach the offensive side of the game, and goals on goals on goals is your kind of thing, then Austin FC may just be worth it. Austin has shown they’re willing to attack, throw numbers forward and certainly not lacking in any creative ideas at the moment. Plus, you just never know when Matthew McConaughey is going to make some kind of cameo.