Two titles were fought for and two titles were successfully defended on Saturday for UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2. In the main event, Stipe Miocic retained his heavyweight title with a first-round knockout of Junior dos Santos, a man who beat him via decision back in 2014.

In the co-main event, Joanna Jędrzejczyk defended the women’s strawweight title in a unanimous decision win over Jéssica Andrade.

Jędrzejczyk put together a five-round striking clinic on Andrade, who showed a tough chin and little else during the fight. She had nothing for Jędrzejczyk’s striking, and ate jab after jab and leg kick after leg kick en route to a clear loss. Joanna Jędrzejczyk had at least one 10-8 round, and took little damage other than a massive bump on her forehead that began in the first round and only got bigger as the fight continues.

Jędrzejczyk improved to 14-0 as a professional with the win. Andrade, still just 25 years old, will likely be competing for a belt again in the future, but for now goes back to the drawing board.

Miocic improved to 17-2 as a professional and has now defended the heavyweight title twice since winning it off of Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198.

In other main card action, Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal fought to a very narrow split decision that ultimately went in Maia’s favor. Maia spent much of the fight on Masvidal’s back trying to secure a submission, while Masvidal ultimately won all of the standup exchanges. The loss shouldn’t hurt Masvidal’s career too much as it was a very close fight.

Prior to that, Frankie Edgar delivered a ground-and-pound clinic to the younger Yair Rodriguez. It’s a fight that Rodriguez asked for, but he was not prepared for what Edgar had to offer. Two straight rounds of getting his face beaten in ended with a doctor’s stoppage between the second and third rounds.

The main card opened up with a fight between David Branch and Krzysztof that also ended via split decision, this one in favor of Branch. It was a close fight with little action.

The preliminary card was headlined by a bout between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. It was a hugely entraining scrap that went back-and-forth, but illegal knees by Alvarez late in the second round caused the fight to end in a no contest.

Stipe Miocic def. Junior dos Santos via TKO at 2:22 in Round 1

Round 1: The two exchange leg kicks from range, feeling each other out. Miocic eventually gets dos Santos up against the fence just by walking him down, an dlands a big left hook. Not long after, he lands a big right hook and dos Santos is stuck backing up. Miocic looks like he’s having trouble with his left leg just three kicks into the fight. Miocic again lands with the left hand and dos Santos isn’t used to having to defend such offensive pressure — he’s used to putting it out. Dos Santos keeps getting himself backed into the cage and Miocic lands a huge right hand that puts dos Santos down. He swarms him and pounds away until the referee steps in and calls the fight.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk def. Jéssica Andrade via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45)

Round 1: They touch gloves before the fight and both look incredibly pumped. Jędrzejczyk takes the center of the octagon and tries some shots from range, landing two inside leg kicks and a short jab. Andrade counters one of the jabs with a wild winging hook that lands. Jędrzejczyk smiles but it definitely did some damage. Andrade is waiting in the pocket for Jędrzejczyk to come in. Jędrzejczyk has much more range but Andrade has so much power. They tie up against the cage and Jędrzejczyk has a massive welt forming on the top of her head. Andrade picks Jędrzejczyk up and slams her down for a takedown. As Jędrzejczyk is getting up, Andrade does it again and moves to half guard. Jędrzejczyk gets back to her feet and resumes trying to throw from range. She lands some nice inside leg kicks. Andrade is moving forward now though, stalking Jędrzejczyk and looking for a winging hook. Andrade lands a nice body combo and then presses Jędrzejczyk to the cage. Andrade tries a takedown that ends up in some kind of tossing suplex, but they are both on their feet quickly. Jędrzejczyk very nearly takes off Andrade’s head with a kick but it just glances. The round comes to an end.

Round 2: Jędrzejczyk begins the round with some more inside leg kicks and nice jabs. Jędrzejczyk is landing clean with her outside combos, and if she can get it up she’ll win. Andrade holds the edge in the wild scrambles, but she’s not forcing any of her own. Jędrzejczyk lands a nice outside leg kick and then a body kick. Andrade is stalking her into the cage though, and she lands a nice left hook as Jędrzejczyk circles away. Another outside leg kick from Jędrzejczyk. Another body kick, too. Andrade isn’t blocking the kicks and if this fight goes the full five rounds, they’re going to play a big part. Andrade continues trying to wind wild hooks but Jędrzejczyk is in and out, dodging and throwing her own. Andrade charges forward with sloppy strikes that miss. Jędrzejczyk is doing a lot of backing up, but she’s also landing far more strikes. Jędrzejczyk lands a nice knee as Andrade ducks and wings another wild hook. Jędrzejczyk lands a huge right straight, then a left jab, and then a knee. The right straight snapped Andrade’s head back. Andrade responds with another wild flurry and then she goes for a takedown. She lifts Jędrzejczyk and tries for a slam, but Jędrzejczyk gets away from it and back to her feet quickly. Jędrzejczyk lands a big head kick and Andrade rushes her, pushing her into the cage. The round comes to an end. It was a very clear Jędrzejczyk round.

Round 3: Jędrzejczyk asks her coach to stretch out her leg just as the bell sounds, and it’s worth monitoring going forward. She comes out and immediately throws a body kick though so things seem fine. Jędrzejczyk lands a nice high kick and Andrade, again, rushes forward winging hooks that have no chance of landing. She does push Jędrzejczyk against the cage, though, but Jędrzejczyk circles out of it and away. Jędrzejczyk throws a nice straight to the body, and another hard leg kick that nearly buckles Andrade’s leg. You can see swelling and bruising on Andrade’s leg. She hasn’t checked any kick this fight. Andrade is spending this round chasing Jędrzejczyk around the octagon, but she’s not landing anything. Andrade lands a hook combo but Jędrzejczyk smiles and lands a head kick to counter just as the round ends.

Round 4: Andrade is still stalking but she’s throwing with less recklessness this time around. Jędrzejczyk is still going the same pace though, and she lands a nice head kick. Andrade has quite a chin and is still looking for the one shot that can put down Jędrzejczyk, whose chin seems fine as well. Jędrzejczyk lands some hard jabs, followed by a leg kick and then a body kick. Jędrzejczyk is mixing up her strikes very well, and has been all fight. Andrade is doing little to avoid or block them. Andrade pushes Jędrzejczyk against the cage again, but can’t do anything from the position. She can’t get Jędrzejczyk down to the ground and when she does, Jędrzejczyk pops right back up. Jędrzejczyk lands a huge right hook but Andrade wades through it. Jędrzejczyk lands again and again, this time a big 1-2 punch combo that causes Andrade to stumble. The round comes to an end.

Round 5: Jędrzejczyk looks good, other than the big knot on her forehead. It hasn’t opened or anything, but it’s been growing all fight. Her corner tells her to be safe between rounds going into the final one. Jędrzejczyk lands another head kick and Andrade nearly connects with a huge hook. Jędrzejczyk lands a couple jabs and then backs away again. Andrade cannot land. Jędrzejczyk jabs away. Andrade is still hoping for that big shot. Jędrzejczyk avoids another flurry, lands a right jab and wings a left hook of her own. Andrade lands a glancing hook that starts swelling on Jędrzejczyk’s cheek. She has some serious power in her punches and this is consistently dangerous for Jędrzejczyk but she seems well in control. Jędrzejczyk continues to land jabs but she’s kicking less than previous rounds and Andrade is getting closer to her as a result. Andrade keeps walking forward and Jędrzejczyk ties her up to avoid the surprise knockout, and lands a couple punches of her own at the end of the round and the fight.

Demian Maia def. Jorge Masvidal via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Round 1: Maia offers to touch gloves, but Masvidal shakes his head. Maia goes for a takedown and Masvidal fights it off while threatening a guillotine. Maia gets out of it and sticks to Masvidal’s leg. They end up against the cage and Maia scores a trip, but Masvidal gets up quickly. Maia gets on Masvidal’s back, squeezing him and hanging from him up against the cage. Maia is calm now, trying to sink in a choke but Masvidal is defending well. Maia is biding his time and the whole time, Masvidal is being drained while having to hold Maia up. There isn’t a lot of action here but it’s a dominant position so the referee can’t stop it. Masvidal turns and catches one of Maia’s elbows, and has the potential to get Maia in a lock. Maia has to abort and Masivdal leaps on top of him, throwing punches as the round came to an end. It’s still a Maia round but Masivdal may have shook him at the end there.

Round 2: Maia goes for a takedown but Masvidal stuffs it. Masvidal has Maia backing up now. Masvidal throws a head kick that Maia blocks. Maia shoots again and Masvidal sprawls. Masvidal lands a nice jab. Maia looks like he may have tired out his legs in the first round. Masvidal lands a knee as they separate and Maia shoots again, desperately. He doesn’t get anything but he does grab onto a leg and eventually hangs onto it enough to get Masivdal on his back against the cage. They fight for position for more than a minute. Eventually, Maia gets to Masvidal’s back again, but Masvidal has one of Maia’s legs. The round comes to an end with no damage being done of significance.

Round 3: Masvidal lands a huge inside leg kick that almost buckled Maia’s knee. He then lands a nice body kick. Maia is throwing short jabs here and there, but ultimately he’s coasting here, which is strange considering the second round could have gone either way. Masvidal lunges with a knee, but Maia circles out of it. Maia goes for a takedown at 2:25 and gets Masvidal down and against the cage. Maia eventually passes and gets Masvidal’s back. Masvidal is trying to spin but Maia completely has his back and wants to work the choke. He has 1:20 to do it. Maia throws a few punches from the position. Masvidal tries to throw elbows but they don’t land. Maia has the body triangle from his back, and lands a few punches. Masvidal is talking trash to Maia while he’s unable to do anything himself. The round comes to an end. Masvidal is celebrating despite very little offense, but then again, Maia didn’t do much damage.

Frankie Edgar def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

Round 1: Edgar comes out pressing the action, and he slips a punch before landing a nice 1-2 combo that Rodriguez has to back away from. Edgar goes to clinch up and Rodriguez lands a nice knee to keep him away. Edgar gets Rodriguez backing up, but Rodriguez is still throwing while backing up. Edgar is trying to get him uncomfortable but Rodriguez lands a nice elbow in the scramble. Edgar gets him against the cage and then lifts him up before slamming him down into guard. He begins his smothering attack, but he can’t transition out of guard. He lands some nice elbows and other ground-and-pound from the position, however. Edgar is relentless, with more than two minutes to go. Edgar stands and throws some shots from standing guard before getting back down. Edgar lands more and more punches. Rodriguez can do nothing to defend himself. Edgar has opened cuts on Rodriguez’s face, and the round comes to an end after what might be a 10-8 round for Edgar.

Round 2: Rodriguez asked for this fight and now he has a huge cut open by his left eye. Rodriguez barely misses with a wheel kick and Edgar shoots for a takedown. He drags Rodriguez down, but has to defend against a leg or ankle lock. Rodriguez is working a submission, he really wants it, but after 40 seconds of jostling, Edgar gets his leg free by wailing on Rodriguez’s face. Edgar uses this opportunity to pass to full mount. Rodriguez rolls out of it and locks onto one of Edgar’s wrists. He eventually gets back to his back and in full guard, which is better for him but now Edgar has more than two minutes to work his ground-and-pound again. And he does, though at a slower pace this time. Rodriguez’s face can’t take much more of this but Edgar is doing it anyway. Edgar tries to transition here and there, but is ultimately doing plenty of damage from full guard. The round comes to an end and it’s probably another 10-8.

Dave Branch def. Krzysztof Jotko via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Round 1: Branch scores an early takedown in the center of the Octagon and begins landing some nice ground-and-pound. Jotko tries to fight back from his back rather than escape. Jotko eventually gets to the fence and gets to his feet, but Branch stays on him. They separate, but not for long as Jotko comes in and scores a takedown of his own. Branch gets up quickly, and Branch has Jotko against the fence again. It’s definitely a Branch round.

Round 2: This time, it’s Jotko who comes out on the offensive. Jotko lands some nice punches and then clinches up, where he lands some knees to the thigh. Jotko lands a nice spinning back fist as they separate. Branch lands a good jab, but Jotko lands with a huge left hook. Branch scores a takedown near the end of the round, but Jotko landed a whole lot more in the round and probably took it.

Round 3: Aggression has shifted again, as Branch comes out throwing. He lands a glancing head kick, then an outside leg kick. He lands a double jab. Jotko has slowed down considerably. They clinch again and with low action, the referee breaks them up. Branch lands a takedown and Jotko doesn’t immediately get up this time. Branch looked for a choke but ultimately Jotko got back to his feet. They clinch against the cage and the referee is having none of it, separating them quickly. Jotko lands a nice knee to the body followed by a big uppercut that stuns Branch. Not enough to keep him from clinching up through to the end of the round, however.

UFC 211 full results

Main card

Heavyweight: Stipe Miocic def. Junior dos Santos via TKO at 2:22 in Round 1

Women’s strawweight: Joanna Jędrzejczyk def. Jéssica Andrade via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45)

Welterweight: Demian Maia def. Jorge Masvidal via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

Middleweight: Dave Branch def. Krzysztof Jotko via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary card

Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier ruled no contest due to illegal knees

Featherweight: Jason Knight def. Chas Skelly via TKO (punches) at 0:39 of Round 3

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman def. Rashad Coulter via KO (elbow) at 3:36 of Round 2

Lightweight: James Vick def. Marco Polo Reyes via TKO (punches) at 2:39 of Round 1

Women’s strawweight: Cortney Casey def. Jessica Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola def. Gabriel Benítez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28(

Light heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov def. Joachim Christensen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:221 of Round 1