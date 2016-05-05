NASCAR releases 2017 Sprint Cup Series schedule

Talladega Superspeedway will no longer host the Round 2 elimination race of the Chase for the Sprint Cup, instead exchanging places with Kansas Speedway on the 2017 schedule and moving to the opening event of the second bracket of NASCAR's playoff.

That swap between Talladega and Kansas is welcomed by drivers, who've frequently lamented Talladega hosting an elimination race with such high stakes due to its unpredictability and volatile nature brought about by restrictor-plate racing. In 2017, the fall Talladega race is set for Oct. 15, with Kansas now Oct. 22.

The shifting of dates were among the changes NASCAR unveiled when it officially released its 2017 national touring schedules on Thursday.

Although all 36 races encompassing the same 23 tracks on the current calendar will return, there was some fluidity with Texas Motor Speedway's spring race moving from Saturday night to a Sunday afternoon start (April 9); Dover International Speedway (June 4) returning to its traditional date immediately following Memorial Day weekend; and Michigan International Speedway's second race (Aug. 13) going back to earlier in the month.

As it customarily does, the Sprint Cup season will begin the Sunday after President's Day with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26. The 26-race regular season concludes Sept. 9 at Richmond International Raceway, and the championship will be decided at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19.

The schedule will see a reduction in the number of off-weekends from three to two (April 16 for Easter and Aug. 26). The June off-weekend that had fallen on Father's Day the past two years will stage the first Michigan race (June 18).

