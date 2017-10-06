Possible washout for NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway? Maybe not

The weather forecast for Charlotte Motor Speedway is looking rough. It’s mostly bad news for Sunday and challenging to find any opportunities for NASCAR to go racing.

As of Friday morning, tropical storm Nate had yet to cross the Yucatan Peninsula and enter the Gulf. While this storm will be a big player in the upcoming forecast, its influence is more indirect than direct. Once in the Gulf of Mexico it will move fast to the north and west of the Carolinas by late Sunday into Monday morning.

The flow of Nate is counter-clockwise and this rotation brings in deep moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico and over the Atlantic into the Carolinas for both Saturday and Sunday. Yes, Saturday too is starting to look wetter with scattered areas of showers and possible storms around Charlotte Motor Speedway.

SATURDAY:

The day will start off dry but as moisture streams into the Carolinas thanks to tropical storm Nate, high pressure over the Atlantic and an approaching cold front increase the threat of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Odds of racing the Xfinity Series Drive for The Cure 300: Around 50 to 60 percent, with possible delays from scattered showers or storms.

SUNDAY:

This forecast is more challenging. Here’s what we know: Rain is definitely likely on Sunday, but timing of the rain remains a challenge to predict. Some of the forecast data has the rain coming in at or before the 2 p.m. start of the Bank of America 500, while some of the short range forecast models we use bring the rain in later for the second half of the race. Either way, rain will be an issue Sunday. It’s just a matter of when it rains, not if it rains. (I know Charlotte Motor Speedway has lights but more rain is likely Sunday night than during the day Sunday.)

Odds of racing the Monster Energy Cup Series Bank of America 500: Around 40 percent.

Odds of an official race: Around 40 percent.

Odds of a complete 500-mile race: Around 20 percent.

Please follow me on Twitter @NASCAR_WXMAN and like me on Facebook for the latest NASCAR weather updates.

All times Eastern

SATURDAY:

11 a.m. — Cup series practice

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 75

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity series qualifying

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 77

1:30 p.m. — Cup Series final practice

Forecast: Partly sunny, chance of showers or storm

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series: Drive for The Cure 300

Forecast: Sun and clouds, chance of showers or storm

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 80

SUNDAY:

1 p.m. — Bank of America 500 pre race

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, possible showers

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 77

2 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, possible showers

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 78

3 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers likely

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

4 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers likely

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

5 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers likely

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 77

MONDAY (IF NEEDED):

11 a.m. — Bank of America 500 pre race

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

12 p.m. — Bank of America 500 pre race

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 80

1 p.m. — Bank of America 500 pre race

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers likely

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 81