Improving weather forecast for Bank of America 500, but rain is still possible

We are seeing some improvement in the NASCAR weekend weather forecast at Charlotte Motor Speedway, most notably for Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Bank of America 500.

Sunday is looking drier with a more scattered, hit-or-miss variety of showers than a large area of rain. Saturday has a good chance of seeing more numerous scattered showers and storms than Sunday.

The forecast remains complicated, but the overall trend from the weather models is a drier Sunday, increasing the odds of getting at least an official race in if not all of it.

SATURDAY:

The threat of showers and storms increases from noon on into the afternoon. Because of the scattered nature of the storm, the threat will continue through the early afternoon and during the NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Odds of racing the Xfinity Series Drive for The Cure 300 are 60 percent, with possible delays from scattered showers or storms.

SUNDAY:

Differences remain among the forecast weather models on Sunday, but the one trend they seem to be agreeing on is reducing the rain threat for Sunday afternoon. In fact, the weather models that were showing the wettest Sunday are now trying to get in line with the models that were mostly dry. I still think some rain will fall near or over the track at some point on Sunday. We are seeing a bigger window of opportunity to race the Bank of America 500 and possibly get a full race complete. The threat is there but the rain is looking more broken to scattered, giving many opportunities to possibly race.

Odds of racing the Monster Energy Cup Series Bank of America 500 are 50 to 60 percent, with possible delays from a passing shower or two.

Odds of an official race: 75 percent.

Odds of a complete 500-mile race: 50 percent.

All times Eastern

SATURDAY:

11 a.m. — Cup series practice

Forecast: Clouds and sun, chance of a shower or storm

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 75

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity series qualifying

Forecast: Clouds and sun, chance of a shower or storm

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 77

1:30 p.m. — Cup Series final practice

Forecast: Clouds and sun, scattered showers or storm

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series: Drive for The Cure 300

Forecast: Clouds and sun, scattered showers or storm

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 80

SUNDAY:

1 p.m. — Bank of America 500 prerace

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower or storm

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 77

2 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower or storm

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 78

3 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower or storm

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

4 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower or storm

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

5 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower or storm

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 77

MONDAY (IF NEEDED):

11 a.m. — Bank of America 500 prerace

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

12 p.m. — Bank of America 500 prerace

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 80

1 p.m. — Bank of America 500 prerace

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers likely

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperature: 81