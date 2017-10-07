NASCAR driver hits staircase inadvertently left on track at Charlotte

A demonstration on how to turn a fast lap around Charlotte Motor Speedway took an unexpected twist Saturday when Erik Jones clipped a set of stairs that had mistakenly been left on the track.

Jones, a rookie driver in the NASCAR Cup Series for Furniture Row Racing, was behind the wheel of a NBC demonstration stock car and going well over 100 mph when he struck a portable staircase setup at the start/finish line. He struck the stairs with the right front and the car only sustained minimal damage. No one was injured.

.@Erik_Jones and @JeffBurton are OK after our test car clipped a set of stairs that was on the track. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/rlYdIlroM7 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 7, 2017

Jones was filming a segment for NBC that was to be used prior to either Saturday’s Xfinity Series race or Sunday’s Cup race. He appeared not to see the stairs, which blended into the painted start/finish.

Stairs are commonly used at most tracks to reach crossover gates that allow officials and fans access to the grandstand and infield. But in this instance the stairs were not removed before Jones received approval to go onto the track.