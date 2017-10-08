 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NASCAR Charlotte 2017: Lineup, starting grid for Bank of America 500

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth share the front row in the opening race of the second playoff round Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By Jordan Bianchi
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bank of America 500 Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

NASCAR begins its second round of the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of the Bank of America 500. Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag after topping qualifying with a 191.598 mph lap during qualifying on Friday, and he’ll start alongside Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Matt Kenseth (191.489 mph).

The complete starting lineup is below.

The first of three races in the second playoff round will air Sunday on NBC beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The start time was moved up an hour due to the threat of inclement weather caused by Hurricane Nate that is expected to make landfall in the Southeastern United States late Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Rick Allen will handle play-by-play duties of the Bank of America, with analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte joining him in the broadcast booth. Online streaming is available through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Hamlin will start on the pole for the first time after three second-place efforts in qualifying this season. He’s earned a pole in every season he’s raced on the top circuit.

“You always like keeping streaks alive. I hadn’t had a pole this year and had one every other year, but we’ve been so close,” Hamlin said. “We’ve made a lot of final rounds, been in the top-five but not as fast as our other teammates.”

Kevin Harvick had posted the fastest speed in each of the first two qualifying sessions on Friday night but couldn’t back it up in the decisive third round. He will start third, followed by Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer. Completing the top 10 were Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne, and Kyle Larson.

Charlotte starting lineup

Bank of America 500 lineup

Position Driver Make Speed (mph)
1 Denny Hamlin Toyota 191.598
2 Matt Kenseth Toyota 191.489
3 Kevin Harvick Ford 191.394
4 Kyle Busch Toyota 190.941
5 Clint Bowyer Ford 190.584
6 Brad Keselowski Ford 190.557
7 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 190.409
8 Kurt Busch Ford 190.362
9 Kasey Kahne Chevrolet 190.221
10 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 190.067
11 Ryan Newman Chevrolet 189.813
12 Danica Patrick Ford 189.215
13 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 190
14 Daniel Suarez Toyota 189.813
15 Ryan Blaney Ford 189.707
16 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 189.580
17 Martin Truex, Jr. Toyota 189.5
18 Jamie McMurray Chevrolet 189.208
19 A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 189.201
20 Paul Menard Chevrolet 189.168
21 Chris Buescher Chevrolet 188.904
22 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Ford 187.422
23 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Chevrolet 187.285
24 Aric Almirola Ford 185.644
25 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 189.221
26 Trevor Bayne Ford 188.996
27 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 188.409
28 Joey Logano Ford 187.728
29 Matt DiBenedetto Ford 187.22
30 Landon Cassill Ford 187.039
31 David Ragan Ford 186.851
32 Cole Whitt Chevrolet 186.297
33 B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 184.388
34 Reed Sorenson Toyota 184.131
35 Gray Gaulding Toyota 183.045
36 Timmy Hill Chevrolet 182.42
37 Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 181.165
38 Erik Jones Toyota No speed
39 Corey LaJoie Toyota No speed
40 Brett Moffitt Toyota No speed

Charlotte news

Improving weather forecast for Bank of America 500, but rain is still possible

Sunday is looking drier with a more scattered, hit-or-miss variety of showers than a large area of rain. … The forecast remains complicated, but the overall trend from the weather models is a drier Sunday, increasing the odds of getting at least an official race in if not all of it.

Bank of America 500 qualifying recap

Playoff challenger Kyle Busch, who won the past two postseason races, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. each needed multiple attempts clearing technical inspection and narrowly passed, just getting onto the track before the session had expired. Rookie Erik Jones of Furniture Row Racing did not pass and failed to turn a qualifying lap. All three face the loss of practice time on Saturday.

Busch and Earnhardt were involved in incidents earlier in Friday’s lone practice session. Busch slapped the wall off Turn 4, where earlier Earnhardt had pancaked the wall. Busch’s team was able to repair his Toyota, while Hendrick Motorsports pulled out a backup car for Earnhardt.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hits wall in practice Friday, switches to backup Chevrolet for race

Earnhardt got loose entering Turn 4 and slid up the track where he struck the outside wall. The contact heavily damaged the No. 88 Chevrolet and forced his Hendrick Motorsports team to switch to a backup car for the remainder of the race weekend. He said the PJ1 substance that officials had applied to the upper groove to provide additional traction actually had the opposite effect, causing him to lose control.