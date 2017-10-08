NASCAR Charlotte 2017: Lineup, starting grid for Bank of America 500

NASCAR begins its second round of the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of the Bank of America 500. Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag after topping qualifying with a 191.598 mph lap during qualifying on Friday, and he’ll start alongside Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Matt Kenseth (191.489 mph).

The complete starting lineup is below.

The first of three races in the second playoff round will air Sunday on NBC beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The start time was moved up an hour due to the threat of inclement weather caused by Hurricane Nate that is expected to make landfall in the Southeastern United States late Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Rick Allen will handle play-by-play duties of the Bank of America, with analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte joining him in the broadcast booth. Online streaming is available through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Hamlin will start on the pole for the first time after three second-place efforts in qualifying this season. He’s earned a pole in every season he’s raced on the top circuit.

“You always like keeping streaks alive. I hadn’t had a pole this year and had one every other year, but we’ve been so close,” Hamlin said. “We’ve made a lot of final rounds, been in the top-five but not as fast as our other teammates.”

Kevin Harvick had posted the fastest speed in each of the first two qualifying sessions on Friday night but couldn’t back it up in the decisive third round. He will start third, followed by Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer. Completing the top 10 were Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne, and Kyle Larson.

Charlotte starting lineup

Bank of America 500 lineup Position Driver Make Speed (mph) Position Driver Make Speed (mph) 1 Denny Hamlin Toyota 191.598 2 Matt Kenseth Toyota 191.489 3 Kevin Harvick Ford 191.394 4 Kyle Busch Toyota 190.941 5 Clint Bowyer Ford 190.584 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 190.557 7 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 190.409 8 Kurt Busch Ford 190.362 9 Kasey Kahne Chevrolet 190.221 10 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 190.067 11 Ryan Newman Chevrolet 189.813 12 Danica Patrick Ford 189.215 13 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 190 14 Daniel Suarez Toyota 189.813 15 Ryan Blaney Ford 189.707 16 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 189.580 17 Martin Truex, Jr. Toyota 189.5 18 Jamie McMurray Chevrolet 189.208 19 A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 189.201 20 Paul Menard Chevrolet 189.168 21 Chris Buescher Chevrolet 188.904 22 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Ford 187.422 23 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Chevrolet 187.285 24 Aric Almirola Ford 185.644 25 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 189.221 26 Trevor Bayne Ford 188.996 27 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 188.409 28 Joey Logano Ford 187.728 29 Matt DiBenedetto Ford 187.22 30 Landon Cassill Ford 187.039 31 David Ragan Ford 186.851 32 Cole Whitt Chevrolet 186.297 33 B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 184.388 34 Reed Sorenson Toyota 184.131 35 Gray Gaulding Toyota 183.045 36 Timmy Hill Chevrolet 182.42 37 Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 181.165 38 Erik Jones Toyota No speed 39 Corey LaJoie Toyota No speed 40 Brett Moffitt Toyota No speed

Charlotte news

Improving weather forecast for Bank of America 500, but rain is still possible

Sunday is looking drier with a more scattered, hit-or-miss variety of showers than a large area of rain. … The forecast remains complicated, but the overall trend from the weather models is a drier Sunday, increasing the odds of getting at least an official race in if not all of it.

Bank of America 500 qualifying recap

Playoff challenger Kyle Busch, who won the past two postseason races, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. each needed multiple attempts clearing technical inspection and narrowly passed, just getting onto the track before the session had expired. Rookie Erik Jones of Furniture Row Racing did not pass and failed to turn a qualifying lap. All three face the loss of practice time on Saturday. Busch and Earnhardt were involved in incidents earlier in Friday’s lone practice session. Busch slapped the wall off Turn 4, where earlier Earnhardt had pancaked the wall. Busch’s team was able to repair his Toyota, while Hendrick Motorsports pulled out a backup car for Earnhardt.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hits wall in practice Friday, switches to backup Chevrolet for race