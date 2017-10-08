NASCAR Bank of America 500 race day weather: Two possible scenarios both have rain

During a NASCAR race, teams make adjustments to their car to help it perform and handle better. Sometimes these adjustments work for the driver, and other times they don’t, forcing them to adjust back or make all new adjustments.

Weather forecasting is very similar. One day the forecast data presents itself one way and you put out a forecast. The next day or even twelve hours later, that data can change and be almost 180 degrees different, or the actual weather proves to be different than what you thought and you have to make adjustments. Sometimes those adjustments are correct, and other times they are not.

Since Friday, I have made adjustments to the weather forecast. I went from a wet Sunday to a drier Sunday back to a wet-looking weather forecast for the Bank of America 500.

This is not an easy weather forecast for the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. There are two possible scenarios that could play out leading up to the 1 pm start time for the race. The bulk of the rain is not expected until the mid to late afternoon but it all comes down to the weather conditions we see in the morning.

SCENARIO ONE:

It’s possible we see another situation where there’s no rain on radar but we have mist and drizzle over Charlotte Motor Speedway through the morning heading into the afternoon. This is the worst case scenario. If we see that constant mist and drizzle here are the “odds of racing.”

Odds of starting the race: 25 percent

Odds of an official race: 10-15 percent.

Odds of a complete 500-mile race: 0 percent.

SCENARIO TWO:

There will be fog Sunday morning, if this can lift out and dry out during the morning and we don’t have drizzle, we may have a shot at starting the race and maybe getting to an official race (completion of stage two).

Odds of starting the race: 40 percent

Odds of an official race: 30 percent.

Odds of a complete 500-mile race: 0-10 percent.

All times Eastern

SUNDAY:

1 p.m. — Bank of America 500 prerace

Forecast: Cloudy, possible shower or drizzle

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 78

2 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Cloudy, possible shower or drizzle

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 78

3 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Cloudy, possible shower or drizzle

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

4 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Cloudy, shower likely

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 79

5 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Cloudy, shower likely

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 78

6 p.m. — Bank of America 500

Forecast: Cloudy, shower likely

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Temperature: 78

MONDAY (IF NEEDED):

11 a.m. — Bank of America 500 prerace

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Temperature: 78

12 p.m. — Bank of America 500 prerace

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Temperature: 79

1 p.m. — Bank of America 500 prerace

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers likely

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Temperature: 79