Sonoma Raceway not ‘in immediate risk’ from northern California wildfire

As devastating fires sweep across northern California’s wine country, Sonoma Raceway’s facilities and structures are not at “immediate risk,” the racetrack reported in a statement Monday. The wind-whipped fires have burned thousands of acreage and destroyed countless homes, with California governor Jerry Brown placing three counties — Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba — under a state of emergency. Mass evacuations are under way in Sonoma Country, which includes the raceway.

The popular road course, located about 32 miles north of San Francisco, annually hosts NASCAR and IndyCar races and is widely regarded as one of the more scenic venues in the country. The track has not suffered any noteworthy damage, though images released by the track Monday shows the fire in close proximity as of 9:30 a.m. PT.

“All of us at Sonoma Raceway extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those who have been touched by the devastating North Bay fires,” Sonoma Raceway president and general manager Steve Page said in a statement. “Our facilities team and a number of local fire companies have been battling grassland fires on Cougar Mountain and elsewhere around our property, and at this point it does not appear any of the raceway’s structures or other facilities are at immediate risk. We appreciate all of the good wishes that have flooded in from friends around the state and country.”