Danica Patrick's future and 3 other NASCAR offseason stories to follow

The 2017 season had been over for about 30 minutes last month when Brad Keselowski, one of title eligibles who fell short of beating Martin Truex Jr. in the championship finale, rationale explained why the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Series season presented significant hurdles to himself and other Ford-powered drivers.

Amidst a year where Toyota-backed organizations had widely dominated and with Chevrolet switching models this offseason from the SS to the Camaro, which is expected to better challenge Toyota, Keselowski was adamant that his Team Penske Ford-supported group would clearly be third-best on the track and needed NASCAR’s help to curb the competitive disadvantage.

A driver lobbying the sanctioning body for a rules concession of some kind is not a surprise, such politicking have been going since NASCAR’s inception. It does, however, underscore that even following a grinding schedule the focus within the sport is not so much on the pending offseason and the reprieve it brings, rather what gains need to be made before the season begins anew in February. With this in mind, here are the other prominent storylines to follow this offseason.

NASCAR awaits Monster’s decision on Cup Series sponsorship

Six month ago executives from NASCAR and Monster spoke positively about their still new and developing relationship that saw the energy drink maker take over entitlement sponsorship duties from Sprint, which had the role since 2004. Both sides were optimistic Monster would exercise a two-year option and remain in the role through 2020, with a decision needed by December.

But in the months since the bloom has fallen off the rose to some degree and behind the scenes there isn’t as much enthusiasm Monster will re-up its deal. In fact, Monster not only asked for an extension of the December deadline — until just after the first of the year — but also asked for a second extension until the spring, multiple industry sources told SB Nation. NASCAR granted both requests, though has quietly begun identifying new and potential replacements in case Monster doesn’t renew.

Although Monster has its share of critics who feel more could be done related to television buys and at-track activation, the reality is the company has brought a much needed fresh approach that has nudged NASCAR out of its comfort zone. And if Monster were to opt out, it places NASCAR in a precarious position for the second time in three years where the search for an entitlement sponsor becomes a pervasive cloud hanging over the season that overshadows what’s happening on the track.

That such a search would occur during a period where the sport badly needs stability as it attempts to combat tepid television ratings and attendance and woo a younger demographic only complicates matters. Any potential change brings the likelihood NASCAR won’t be able to find a sponsor that can market the sport effectively as Monster can to casual and new fans alike.

“This is only the first year and there are always growing pains, but we're thrilled,” NASCAR CEO and chairman Brian France said on the morning of the championship finale. “The promises they've made, they've kept, with the young demo, edgy shows, edgy marketing, putting our drivers in different places in different light. That's what we want. They've delivered on that.”

Teams still adjusting to new economic realities

Just as it was the predominate storyline of 2017, NASCAR’s changing financial landscape remains the central focus. Team owners continue to be diligent in finding ways to trim budgets that had grown too robust in a marketplace lacking the same level of funding compared to a decade ago.

Last year, Kenseth, Patrick, and Kurt Busch were among the veteran drivers who felt the squeeze, either getting pushed aside or in Busch’s case taking a pay cut. Now, now pit crew members are feeling the crunch.

New rules unveiled last month will limit over-the-wall pit crews from six to five members and teams will be restricted in the number of personnel it can bring to the track on a given weekend. It is also expected NASCAR will institute a standard air gun this offseason, thus negating the seven-figure investment some teams committed to developing high-tech guns to save precious seconds on pit road.

The impact of the new rules are being touted as a way to create greater parity among the haves and have-nots. And there is truth in that belief. Smaller teams without the monetary means will have a slightly more level playing field going forward. But don’t kid yourself, these rules are also about cutting costs with potentially saving upwards of $700,000, according to industry sources.

Are Matt Kenseth and Danica Patrick really done?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepped away from full-time racing on his own volition, a decision prompted by recent health concerns and wanting to start a chapter of his life.

Following Earnhardt into retirement are Matt Kenseth and Danica Patrick, except in their respective cases a lack of sponsorship essentially forced their hand where no viable options existed to continue in Cup whereas Earnhardt could’ve had he desired. Kenseth has zero set plans, while Patrick said she will run the season-opening Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 in May before calling it a career.

Under the right circumstances Kenseth and Patrick would both have full-time rides in 2018 instead of being on the sidelines. Because both said they weren’t necessarily ready to stop racing, it’s not unforeseeable to think either may return on a regular basis at some point next season. Kenseth will especially be in demand should an owner have an opening, as the 45-year-old demonstrated he is still capable of winning despite the oldest driver in the garage.

As for Patrick, she has yet to announce which team she will join for Daytona. Potential landing spots include Chip Ganassi Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Roush Fenway Racing, though again, funding will go a long to dictating where she ends up.

Chevrolet and Ford have work to do to catch Toyota

If Truex hadn’t delivered Toyota the 2017 championship, then Homestead runner-up Kyle Busch would’ve earned the carmaker its second title in three years. It was just that kind of season for Toyota, which won 16 of 36 races and saw Truex and Busch each lead over 2,000 laps. Meanwhile, Chevrolet and Ford won races 10 apiece and often lacked the same overall speed as Toyota — especially on intermediate speedways, which make up 40 percent of the playoff schedule.

There is little reason to think Toyota’s superiority will completely recede next season, though Chevrolet is hoping the sleek-looking Camaro can swing the pendulum back in its favor with greater regularity. Aerodynamically is where Toyota particularly holds an advantage, and it is no coincidence the Camaro has nose design that isn’t all that different from how Toyota styled its Camry.

Where this leaves Ford in the competitive spectrum is the unknown, as Keselowski emphatically noted at Homestead. If Toyota remains strong and Chevrolet ups its games, evidence suggests that Ford may be trying to play catch up.

"As to what will happen for 2018, I don't know," Keselowski said. "I would assume that Chevrolet will be allowed to design a car the same way that Toyota was for this one, but Ford doesn't have any current plans for that. If that's the case, we're going to take a drubbing next year."