NASCAR team owner Richard Childress fires shots at intruders who broke into his home

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress fired gunshots after three allegedly armed intruders broke into his North Carolina home Sunday night, with the masked men then fleeing scene.

Childress and his wife were upstairs around 10:30 p.m. when the intruders broke into their home, located in the township of Reedy Creek, N.C, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Alerted by the sound of breaking glass, which set off an alarm system, Childress proceeded to grab a handgun and went to the main level where he saw the suspects and confronted them by shooting in their direction, though not directly at them, according to police.

After examining surveillance video, police believe none of the suspects were struck. All three men remain at large and Childress is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, according to police.

Childress, an avid sportsman and NRA board member, said in a statement to police: the only reason he and his wife were here today was “because of God and the Second Amendment."

Under the North Carolina Castle Doctrine, homeowners can use defensive force if they have reason to believe an unlawful and forced entry has occurred.

Childress has won six Cup Series championships as team owner, all with the late Dale Earnhardt. The 72-year-old was elected into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017. Richard Childress Racing fields teams for Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman.