NASCAR All-Star Race 2017: Lineup, starting grid for Saturday night

Joey Logano will try to become just the third driver to win the NASCAR All-Star Race in back-to-back years, but he will start from near the back on Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Logano finished 12th in qualifying on Friday, one of just 16 cars with a reserved spot in the 20-driver field. He won this race in 2016 and will try to join Davey Allison (1991-92) and Jimmie Johnson (2012-13) as the only drivers with wins in consecutive years.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Allison’s second victory, which featured a stunning finish that saw him crash with Kyle Petty at the finish line. It was the first All-Star Race under lights, seen by 130,000 fans.

This year’s format has 16 drivers already qualified, with the other four spots filled by the Open race, at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charlotte. The three stage winners in the Open race will earn spots in the All-Star Race, and the 20th and final driver will be decided by fan vote.

Points leader Kyle Larson captured the pole in qualifying on Friday, his third pole of the season. He’s coming off a sixth-place finish last week at Kansas, his seventh top-six finish in 2017.

Fox Sports 1 will televise the action from Charlotte on Saturday, with the Open race at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the All-Star Race at 8 p.m., and online streaming is available through Fox Sports Go.