Joey Logano penalized after winning car at Richmond fails inspection

Joey Logano cannot use his victory Sunday at Richmond International Raceway and forfeits the accompanying five bonus points, after NASCAR determined the rear suspension on Logano’s No. 22 car did not conform to its rules.

NASCAR inspectors found the issue after completing the standard post-race teardown of the winning car at its Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C. Specifically, the truck trailing arm spacers/spacers/pinion angle shims must conform to regulations, which inspectors determined was not the case on the No. 22 car.

The penalties, which include crew chief Todd Gordon being issued a two-race suspension and $50,000 fine, were announced Thursday morning. Additionally, Logano and team owner Roger Penske lose 25 driver and owner points, respectively. Logano, however, still receives credit for winning the Toyota Owners 400.

The win was Logano’s first of the season, and came after a pre-race transmission change required he forfeit his fifth-place starting position and start at the rear of the 38-car field.

Team Penske announced it will not appeal the penalties. Gordon will begin serving his suspension immediately, missing Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway and the May 13 race at Kansas Speedway.

"We understand and accept the penalty that was communicated to us today by NASCAR following last weekend’s victory by the No. 22 car at Richmond,” Penske said in a statement. “We are disappointed by the notice, however, we do not plan to appeal the penalty. The No. 22 team remains focused on competing for wins as we work towards the NASCAR playoffs and a championship. Race Engineer Miles Stanley will serve as Joey Logano's crew chief this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, while Greg Erwin will help call race strategy on Sunday.”

This is the second major penalty issue against a Penske-owned team this season. Brad Keselowski’s failed post-race inspection following the March 19 race at Phoenix International Raceway. Keselowski was penalized 35 driver points, Penske lost 35 owner points, and crew chief Paul Wolfe was suspended three races and fined $65,000. The team appealed the penalty, and the final hearing will be heard Tuesday.