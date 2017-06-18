Michigan NASCAR race day weather forecast: Let’s do 400 miles

We’re looking at a mostly dry weather forecast at Michigan International Speedway Sunday afternoon for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Expect clouds and sunshine with breezy conditions for the afternoon. Showers and storms are likely Sunday morning, but most if not all should be done by midday. There is only a small chance of a lingering shower or storm into the early afternoon, but don’t entirely rule out a passing shower or storm.

Temperatures will be cooler with highs reaching only the upper 70s to low 80s for the afternoon.

Odds of racing Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup FireKeepers Casino 400 are around 90 percent.

All times Eastern

SUNDAY:

2 p.m. — FireKeepers Casino 400 pre-race

Forecast: Clouds and sunshine, breezy - chance of isolated shower/storm

Winds: West 10-20 mph

Temperature: 77

3 p.m. — FireKeepers Casino 400

Forecast: Clouds and sunshine, breezy - chance of isolated shower/storm

Winds: West 10-20 mph

Temperature: 80

4 p.m. — FireKeepers Casino 400

Forecast: Clouds and sunshine, breezy

Winds: West 10-20 mph

Temperature: 81

5 p.m. — FireKeepers Casino 400

Forecast: Clouds and sunshine, breezy

Winds: West 10-20 mph

Temperature: 81

6 p.m. — FireKeepers Casino 400

Forecast: Clouds and sunshine, breezy

Winds: West 10-20 mph

Temperature: 78