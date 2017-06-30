NASCAR Coke Zero 400 at Daytona weather forecast: Hit or miss showers or storms

I’m just going to say it: I hate forecasting for NASCAR in late June, early July when the series returns to Daytona International Speedway. I have a pretty solid history of weather accuracy over my nine seasons of doing NASCAR weather, but my biggest forecast busts have come during this weekend. It’s the stuff of nightmares for weathermen, and fans make sure you never forget those times you are wrong.

Whether I like to forecast weather this weekend or not, there are still two races Friday and Saturday night and as they say, “the show must go on.”

It is typical summer weather in Florida this weekend for the Xfinity Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 and the NASCAR Monster Energy Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, with scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms possible for both Friday and Saturday afternoon into the evening.

These scenarios are challenging because so many fans want specifics on when a storm will hit, how long will it last, how long will any delays be — and the answer is we just don’t know. It’s difficult to know when or where a storm will form or pop up. It’s like popping popcorn and trying to accurately predict exactly when each individual kernel will pop. All we do know is showers and storms are possible over or near the track both Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening.

While delays are definitely possible for all on-track activities, I don’t think all is lost. I am placing the odds of racing both Friday’s Xfinity Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 and Saturday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Coke Zero 400 at Daytona at around 75 percent.

All times Eastern

FRIDAY:

4 p.m. — Cup series final practice

Forecast: Partly sunny - chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Temperature: 91

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

Forecast: Partly cloudy - chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Temperature: 83

SATURDAY:

6:30 p.m. — Coke Zero 400 at Daytona pre-race

Forecast: Partly cloudy - chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Temperature: 87

7:30 p.m. — Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

Forecast: Partly cloudy - chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Temperature: 85

8:30 p.m. — Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

Forecast: Partly cloudy - chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Temperature: 83

9:30 p.m. — Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

Forecast: Partly cloudy - chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Temperature: 80

10:30 p.m. — Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

Forecast: Partly cloudy - chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Temperature: 79

11:30 p.m. — Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

Forecast: Partly cloudy - chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Temperature: 78