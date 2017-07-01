 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NASCAR Daytona 2017: Starting grid, lineup for Coke Zero 400

Dale Earnhardt Jr. captured the pole position for Saturday’s race.

By Eric Stephen
NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. could have a final start to remember at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, and will start the Coke Zero 400 on the pole.

Earnhardt is a two-time winner of the Coke Zero 400 — including in 2015 — and also won the Daytona 500 twice as well, part of his 17 career wins in Daytona. He announced in April that 2017 would be his last season racing full-time.

He won the pole position on Friday with a qualifying speed of 190.973 mph, narrowly beating out Chase Elliott, his Hendricks Sports teammate.

Earnhardt is still in search of his first win of the 2017 NASCAR season, and ranks 22nd in the Monster Energy Cup points standings heading into Saturday. He finished sixth last week at Sonoma, just his fourth top-10 finish of the year.

“You have Dale Jr. with his final race at Daytona,” NBC race analyst Steve Letarte said this week. “And I think that only adds to the pressure of a season that’s been probably a little down by 88 standards.”

“He hasn’t really shown winning speed, so he comes to a track where he has so much history, his fan base, his dad has so much history that they’re going to be able to go here and see if they can punch their ticket to the playoffs.”

Brad Keselowski, who won the Coke Zero 400 in 2016, starts in third position on Saturday.

NBC will televise the race from Daytona beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, with Rick Allen calling the race alongside analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton. Online streaming will be made available through NBC Sports.

Coke Zero 400 starting lineup

Position Driver Car
1 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet
2 Chase Elliott Chevrolet
3 Brad Keseloswki Ford
4 Kasey Kahne Chevrolet
5 Kevin Harvick Ford
6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ford
7 Joey Logano Ford
8 Jamie McMurray Chevrolet
9 Ryan Blaney Ford
10 Danica Patrick Ford
11 Clint Bowyer Ford
12 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet
13 Matt Kenseth Toyota
14 Trevor Bayne Ford
15 Kurt Busch Ford
16 Kyle Busch Toyota
17 Erik Jones Toyota
18 Denny Hamlin Toyota
19 Austin Dillon Chevrolet
20 Daniel Suarez Toyota
21 Kyle Larson Chevrolet
22 Ryan Newman Chevrolet
23 Michael McDowell Chevrolet
24 Paul Menard Chevrolet
25 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota
26 Landon Cassill Ford
27 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet
28 Matt DiBenedetto Ford
29 Chris Buescher Chevrolet
30 David Ragan Ford
31 Darrell Wallace Jr. Ford
32 Brendan Gaughan Chevrolet
33 Elliott Sadler Chevrolet
34 Ty Dillon Chevrolet
35 Cole Whitt Chevrolet
36 Corey Lajoie Toyota
37 Reed Sorenson Toyota
38 Ryan Sieg Toyota
39 Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet
40 D.J. Kennington Toyota