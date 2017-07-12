Kyle Larson penalized by NASCAR for rules violation, loses Cup Series points lead

Kyle Larson is no longer leading the Monster Energy Cup Series standings after NASCAR issued significant penalties against Larson and Chip Ganassi Racing on Wednesday.

Larson was penalized 35 driver points, the team 35 owner points, and crew chief Chad Johnston was suspended three races and fined $75,000 for a rear brake cooling assembly that didn’t meet standards. The violations were found on Larson’s No. 42 car following the Quaker State 400 Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway, a race he finished second.

The points deduction drops Larson from the top of the series standings to second overall. He now trails new leader Martin Truex Jr., who won at Kentucky, by 34 points with eight regular season races remaining.

The penalties have no impact on Larson’s playoff eligibility, as he’s virtually assured a berth in the 16-driver field having already won twice this season. But it could be costly when the playoffs begin in the fall, as the driver finishing the regular season with the most points is awarded 15 points to their playoff total, with the second-place driver receiving 10 points when the standings are reset in each of the first three rounds.

Larson’s No. 42 team had difficulty passing technical throughout the weekend at Kentucky. The 24-year-old driver was not permitted to qualify after his car failed to clear inspection before the session ended, and Larson’s car didn’t make it onto the grid on Saturday until approximately 35 minutes before the scheduled start time.

CGR in a statement said it would not appeal the penalties. Johnston will miss races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 23) and Pocono Raceway (July 30).

NASCAR also fined Kyle Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, $10,000 on Wednesday after an unsecured lug nut was found on Busch’s car during post-race inspection at Kentucky. Busch finished fifth in the race.