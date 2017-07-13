NASCAR mailbag: What’s next for Matt Kenseth?

Each week SB Nation's NASCAR reporter Jordan Bianchi answers your questions about the latest news and happenings within the sport. If you have a future mailbag question, email jordanmbianchi@gmail.com.

So with Matt Kenseth not staying with Joe Gibbs Racing, where is he going to end up? Is it realistic he goes to Hendrick Motorsports to drive the No. 88 car? And what happens if that doesn’t work out, then what?

--Ryan

Where Kenseth lands depends on multiple factors, some of which he has little control over. If Rick Hendrick secures sponsorship for his No. 5 and No. 88 teams, Kenseth becomes a viable option to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Kasey Kahne, with either William Byron or Alex Bowman being the co-favorites for the other seat.

But if sponsorship doesn’t come together or not to the degree Hendrick requires, then things get interesting. Under this scenario, Hendrick may opt to downsize from four cars to three (a scenario not as plausible as it was a month ago) or could cut expenses by saving on driver contracts. Meaning, those most willing to join the team on reduced contracts would be in line to get either the No. 5 or No. 88 rides.

Agreeing to a pay cut is something Kenseth would likely do, since joining a top team provides him the chance to wrap up his career on a high note rather than being forced to the sidelines. Were he to decide otherwise, Byron and Bowman immediately jump to the top of the list, with Kenseth then forced to choose between signing with a mid-pack team or retiring.

I don’t completely disagree with what Brad Keselowski said about the car sucking, as it still seems like drivers can’t always pass and track is more important than having a fast car or new tires. Personally, I think the gripe should be more about the tracks. Look at how many boring intermediate tracks there are. Too many! Why doesn’t NASCAR do something about this instead of just focusing on the car, because a schedule with fewer mile-and-a-half tracks is a lot more appealing than what we have now?

--Brandon

You’re beef with the schedule is more than legit. Not only is it bloated at 36 races plus three exhibitions, it’s also comprised of too many tracks that don’t deserve two dates and too many 1.5-mile ovals that don’t allow NASCAR to showcase its premier series in the best light -- especially in the playoffs when five of the 10 races are held on such sized speedways.

What’s frustrating about the issue is despite many drivers, NASCAR and team executives, and fans expressing the same opinion publicly and privately, there’s little the sanctioning body can do to tweak the current schedule than what’s occurring next year with Charlotte Motor Speedway’s fall playoff race moving from the oval to the road course. The agreement NASCAR has with its tracks effectively assures the schedule will stay largely as is through 2020.

Even then, the three publicly traded companies that operate all but two of the 23 Cup Series tracks aren’t simply going to sign off on consolidation and losing a date for NASCAR’s greater good. There are shareholders to answer to and any relinquishing of a date will require something monetary in return.

It’s an obvious problem without an obvious solution. The positive is at least there is a recognition that the schedule needs more variety with (baby) steps being taken to address the matter.

Does it feel like Darrell Wallace Jr. is getting the short end of the stick now that Aric Almirola is returning? I mean, he left his Xfinity Series team to drive the 43 car but because that team closed he doesn’t have anything with Almirola back even though proved himself as a substitute. It almost seems unfair.

--Mike

Sure, Wallace is without team with Almirola announcing Wednesday he’s medically cleared to return, but there is nothing about the situation that’s unfair. Wallace, 23, took the opportunity with Richard Petty Motorsports knowing he was a fill-in and Almirola would comeback sometime during the summer. All involved understood this was a temporary thing from the beginning.

And it wasn’t as if Wallace was in a position to say no, considering his Roush Fenway Racing Xfinity team lacked funding and was on the brink of folding, which it eventually did. This was maybe his lone chance to compete in Cup with a respectable team.

Enjoyed these few runs with ya man. You have the talent and personality to go much further. Stay focused and it'll happen. https://t.co/tqXGEYkUm0 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 9, 2017

To Wallace’s credit, he made the most of his four-race stint. His finishes improved in every race from 26th to 19th to 15th to 11th, he completed all but two of a possible 797 laps and didn’t tear up any equipment. All big pluses, which left a positive impression that will in all likelihood help him secure a future ride in NASCAR’s top division. Just look at the number of tweets on Monday by fellow drivers praising him.

What happens next for Wallace is to be determined. With many organizations having openings for next season -- possibly including the No. 43 team -- he’ll be in the mix. So while it may sting now not to have something permanent, in the long run the future is bright.