New Hampshire NASCAR weekend weather forecast: Will rain be a problem?

The weather forecast for New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend is mostly dry. There are chances of showers, maybe isolated storms, but the best threat appears to be Saturday afternoon during the Xfinity Overton’s 200.

Definitely not expecting any kind of a washout, but not going to rule out the possibility of a delay or two on Saturday afternoon.

Odds of racing Saturday’s Xfinity Overton’s 200 is around 70 percent with possible delays.

Sunday is drier in New Hampshire with just a small chance of an isolated shower during the race. The odds of racing Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Overton’s 301 are around 90 percent.

Full detailed forecast can be found below.

Please follow me on Twitter @NASCAR_WXMAN and like me on Facebook for the latest NASCAR weather updates.

All times Eastern

SATURDAY:

11 a.m. — Xfinity series qualifying

Forecast: Mostly cloudy - chance of shower or storm

Winds: Light South

Temperature: 67

12:30 p.m. — Cup series final practice

Forecast: Mostly cloudy - chance of shower or storm

Winds: Light South

Temperature: 70

4 p.m. — Xfinity series, Overton’s 200

Forecast: Mostly cloudy - chance of shower or storm

Winds: Light South

Temperature: 74

SUNDAY:

2 p.m. — Overton’s 301 pre-race

Forecast: Partly sunny - chance of an isolated shower

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 82

3 p.m. — Overton’s 301

Forecast: Partly sunny - chance of an isolated shower

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 83

4 p.m. — Overton’s 301

Forecast: Partly sunny - chance of an isolated shower

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 84

5 p.m. — Overton’s 301

Forecast: Partly sunny - chance of an isolated shower

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 84

6 p.m. — Overton’s 301

Forecast: Partly sunny - chance of an isolated shower

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 81