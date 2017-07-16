New Hampshire NASCAR race day weather forecast: Drier Sunday

After a rain caused a red flag during the Xfinity Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire the forecast for Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup race will be a lot drier.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon and a relatively light wind out of the south. Temperatures will be warmer than they have been as they reach the low to middle 80s.

While definitely a much drier day, there is a very small chance, we’re talking less than 5 percent, of an isolated shower in the afternoon.

The odds of racing Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Overton’s 301 are around 95 percent.

Full detailed forecast can be found below.

Please follow me on Twitter @NASCAR_WXMAN and like me on Facebook for the latest NASCAR weather updates.

All times Eastern

SUNDAY:

2 p.m. — Overton’s 301 pre-race

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 83

3 p.m. — Overton’s 301

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 84

4 p.m. — Overton’s 301

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 84

5 p.m. — Overton’s 301

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 82

6 p.m. — Overton’s 301

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: South 3-8 mph

Temperature: 81