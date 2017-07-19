Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife doesn’t want him racing at Daytona because of the health risks

After Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the pole for the July race at Daytona International Speedway earlier this month, NASCAR’s most popular driver said he wanted to compete in the 2018 preseason Clash on the same track in February.

As a former winner of the non-points event, Earnhardt was already eligible to race in the Clash, but having earned his way into the race and no longer needing an exemption seemingly encouraged him to consider the opportunity — even if he was set to retire at the end of the current season.

But not everyone is on board with Earnhardt, who missed 18 races last season with a concussion, his third since 2012, returning to race on the restrictor-plate track where multi-car accidents are a common occurrence. That includes Earnhardt’s wife, Amy, as Dale Jr. told reporters on Tuesday afternoon, “Amy doesn’t want me to run it.”

This comment quickly went viral, prompting members of Junior Nation to take to social media in attempt to get Amy to change her mind. The messages ran the gamut from supportive and encouraging to hostile and critical.

Amy responded Tuesday night by tweeting an explanation of why she didn’t want her husband to race at Daytona because of the possible risks to his health: